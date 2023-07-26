The latest phone-turned-tablet is available for pre-order now, after being announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, 26th July. Alongside this, the business has also released the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, meaning it’s a great week for anyone who likes origami.

With an RRP of £1,749, the Fold 5 is one of the most expensive phones on the market right now, but is it worth it?

To answer your question, the tech team at RadioTimes.com have looked the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and we’ve also compared the phone to it’s predecessor, the Z Fold 4 (funnily enough).

In this handy little guide, we’ll take an in-depth look at the specifications, features and design of this new foldable gadget and compare it those that came before. Then, we’ll tell you whether we think it’s enough of an upgrade to justify the price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Z Fold 5: key differences at a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is their slimmest and lightest fold phone yet

The Fold 5 comes with a zero gap hinge and has a much brighter screen than the Fold 4

The Fold 5 has three new colourways: Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black

Fold 5 users can open up to three apps at once with the new multi-window display and can access their favourite apps on the optimised task bar

The Fold 5 is compatible with the S pen, although it’s sold separately

Samsung has introduced new Ray Tracing technology, making games seem more realistic and the sound more immersive, plus, it has already optimised games like Call of Duty

Using AI technology, the Fold 5’s smart camera is better at capturing details even in low light

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Z Fold 5: key differences in detail

Samsung

Design

The Galaxy Fold 5 is Samsung’s slimmest and lightest fold phone yet. Compared to the Fold 4, this new gadget is 15 per cent thinner and 10g lighter, making for a much less cumbersome device in your pocket or bag.

The screen also has an all-new zero gap hinge, which means you won’t be able to see the fold when you turn it into a tablet. This, plus the three new colourways – Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black – makes for a sleeker and slimmer experience.

Display

Both the Z Fold 4 and Fold 5 have a 6.2-inch cover screen which unfolds into an enormous 7.6-inch tablet display. But, with its Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen, the Fold 5 boasts a much brighter and more dynamic display. Described as “like having a cinema in your pocket” this improved brightness allows you to watch your favourite Netflix or Disney Plus shows in captivating detail.

More like this

The Fold 5 display also has a multi-window capability, which allows you to open up to three apps at once. So, say for instance you’re calling a friend and need to get some work done at the same time, you’ll have no trouble using the browser and note apps while chatting away.

Specs and features

The Fold 5 has a tonne of new features that stood out to us at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

First, it’s great for productivity. The Fold 5 is compatible with Samsung’s S pen, which you can use to take handwritten notes, annotate PDF’s and create shopping lists. This is especially useful on the phone’s GoodNotes app which, as we’ve said, you can keep open at the same time as three other apps. Note however, that the S pen isn’t included in the price and you’ll have to buy it separately for an RRP of at least £49.

The Fold 5 also has an optimised taskbar which houses all your favourite apps, making them easy to access quickly, and has an improved drag and drop function. In short, this phone is great for a workaholic.

The other group who will benefit from the new and improved Fold 5, is gamers. For this new phone, Samsung has introduced Ray Tracing; an immersive technology that makes gameplay feel more lifelike by generating real-time lighting and shadows and uses Dolby Atmos speakers to create realistic sound.

It also has a range of optimised games such as the hugely popular Call of Duty and, at a later date, Spiderman and Racing Master. Plus, the split screen function allows you to have a call or chat room with friends open while you play.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 started at £1,649 for 256GB memory and went up to £1,769 and £2,019 upon its release in 2022. Sadly, the Fold 5 is just as expensive with 1,749 being the lowest price, then 1,849 and £2,049 for increased storage. But, luckily right now we're in the pre-order period, which means you can get the higher storage phones for less. Here's the pricing:

Storage

In terms of storage, nothing has changed. Both the Fold 4 and Fold 5 come in 256GB, 512GB or 1TB, and all have 12GB of RAM – yet another feature that makes this phone so strong for gaming.

Battery life

Like the Fold 4, the Fold 5 swapped out the original 3700mAh battery for a much bigger 4,400mAh battery, meaning it should last up to 1.3hours longer. It should also charge quicker due to Samsung’s SuperFast charging and, thanks to the new cooling technology, the phone should refrain from getting too hot when you’re using it.

Camera

To be fair, the Z Fold 4’s camera quality didn’t need much improvement. Both it and the new Fold 5 have a triple rear camera with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MP Telephoto Camera.

On the front, both share a 10MP selfie camera on the cover lens and a 4MP under-display camera which can’t be seen on the screen; so your gaming and streaming won’t be disturbed by that little black dot.

However, one big difference is that the Z Fold 5 has smart camera which can turn any photo into a work of art. Using AI technology, the Fold 5’s camera is able to capture every detail and subtle feature, even in low light. Sharing this technology with the Samsung S23, the smart camera provides photo-shoot worthy images for everything from sweeping landscapes to vivid closeups.

5G connectivity

Wherever you are in the world, if there’s 5G, your Samsung Galaxy phone will find it. Both the Fold 4 and Fold 5 can connect to 4G and 5G networks, meaning you’re getting the best internet speeds available to you.

Our verdict: should you upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?

There’s no denying that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will take a big chunk out of your savings, but if you already bought the Fold 4, then chances are you’ll love this new upgrade.

The Fold 5’s zero gap hinge and brighter display means a much improved watching experience. Plus, the lighter and slimmer design will make it easier for you to watch on the go.

The phone’s split screen, multi-window and taskbar capabilities make it the perfect device for the business-minded among you. And the GoodNotes app is the cherry on top to help you stay organised. Although the fact that the S pen isn’t included is a big drawback.

If gaming graphics are important to you, then you’ll definitely want to look at this phone. The Ray Tracing and optimised games mean that this could be one of the best tablet gaming experiences available right now.

Here’s the bottom line: The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a big investment, but worth it for the upgraded gaming, camera and productivity functions.

