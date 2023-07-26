Launched at the live Galaxy Unpacked event, the Tab S9 is a huge part of the company's drive to enhance its users' experiences of gaming, viewing and creativity. Which is why these new tablets place an emphasis on graphics and speed.

Faster, more durable, and better to look at, these tablets are a big step up from their predecessor. Plus, they come in a new business beige (move over Barbie pink!).

To help you understand just what's on offer, here's a closer look at the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9s.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra are available to pre-order from today (Wednesday 26th July) and will be available to buy outright from Friday 4th August.

If you buy one of the new devices before the pre-order period is up, you can get discounts on certain higher-storage models. For instance, you can now buy the 512GB version of the Tab S9+ at the same price as the 256GB and you can save £150 on the 1TB Tab s9 Ultra.

Each device is available in Graphite and Beige and will come with the Samsung Galaxy S pen included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 UK price

Each Tab S9 device is available in different storage sizes. You can buy the Tab S9 in either 128GB/8GB RAM or 256GB/12GB RAM, The Tab S9+ in 256GB/12GB RAM or 512GB/12GB RAM and the Tab S9 Ultra in 256GB/12GB RAM, 512GB/12GB RAM or 1TB/16GB RAM.

As we've said, right now you can get lower prices across all three devices if you buy during the pre-order period. Here's a breakdown of what the current prices look like:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra:

Samsung Galaxy Tap S9 design: what does the new tablet look like?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series comes in three different sizes: the Tab S9 has an 11-inch display, the Tab S9+ is 12.4-inches and the Tab S9 Ultra comes in 14.6-inches.

The devices weigh between 498g and 732g and are all less than 6mm thick, meaning that despite all the new features and advancements, you're still guaranteed a thin, sleek device.

You can buy the tablets in classic graphite or their new business-style beige and all devices will come with an S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features

The Galaxy Tab S9 series has pulled some of the best specifications from the Samsung S23 phones and the brand-new Z Fold 5.

The tablets have a dynamic AMOLED 2x display and a 120Hz refresh rate. They also feature enhanced graphics thanks to Samsung's Outdoor Vision Booster, which will adjust the screen to cope with different light and contrast levels. In short, you can take your device wherever you need and are still guaranteed a quality viewing experience.

The Tab S9's also put a heavy focus on gaming and design. New apps like GoodNotes, Clip Studio Paint and LumaFusion will make creative activities like video editing and design so much easier. And, the tablets' Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor makes for a smooth and painless gaming experience. Plus, the Ray Tracing technology will help provide more realistic graphics that adjust to light and sound.

Lastly, the devices are a lot more durable with an IP68 water resistance, which also applies to the accompanying S Pen.

Where to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra are available to pre-order on the Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deals

