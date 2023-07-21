The film sees Margot Robbie take on the role of the world's most famous doll, while Ryan Gosling stars as Ken, and a host of other big names also feature in the star-studded cast – from Will Ferrell and America Ferrera to Emma Mackey and incoming Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa.

But once cinemagoers have enjoyed the film (perhaps as part of a double bill with this week's other big release Oppenheimer), they'll no doubt be left wondering if there's a chance of further additions to the fledgling Barbie cinematic universe.

So will there be a sequel? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will there be a Barbie 2?

As yet, it appears that there are no official plans for a sequel – but Gerwig has previously teased there is potential for a Barbie Cinematic Universe, explaining during an interview with Variety in November 2022 that "it would certainly be exciting".

While promoting the first film, Margot Robbie explained that it "could go a million different directions" from where it ends up, but stressed that the film was not necessarily made with sequels in mind.

"I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels," she told Time.

But one person who certainly seems keen on the idea of further films is Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz – who in the same Time article linked above was quoted as saying that "more Barbie movies" are hoped for.

In fact, Mattel currently has plans for a staggering 45 films based on its products at various stages of development – including a JJ Abrams-produced Hot Wheels film and others based on Polly Pocket, Uno, and even Magic 8 Ball.

When you take those ambitions into consideration – coupled with the projections that Barbie will be a huge hit – it seems more likely than not that we will indeed see a sequel somewhere down the line.

When we hear anything more concrete we'll post it here, so keep checking back for all the latest updates.

Will there be a Ken spin-off?

One rumour that has been doing the rounds recently is that Ken will be getting his own spin-off after a report from insider Daniel Richtman claimed a project was currently in development at Warner Bros Discovery.

The report says the spin-off film is in the early stages, and it's unknown who would be writing, directing, or working on the project if it proves to be true – with no confirmation as yet from Warner Bros themselves.

For now, it's probably best we treat these rumours with a pinch of salt – but should anything become official we'll keep you updated.

