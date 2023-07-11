Gosling stars alongside Margot Robbie in Barbie and, despite initial doubts over the casting, there’s been plenty of praise for the leading man following the release of the latest clip, in which Gosling’s Ken sings about living in Barbie’s shadow, while early watchers of the film have labelled the actor as the standout star of the movie.

Gosling has also generated buzz around his character with various interviews in recent months, in which he has opened up about how he channelled his 'Ken-ergy'.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie.

Appearing in a panel discussion at the Warner Bros’ ComicCon presentation of the movie in Las Vegas back in April, Gosling discussed the film with director Gerwig and co-stars including Robbie and America Ferrera.

Asked how he channelled his inner Ken, he responded: "I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within,” he said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere."

Talking about the life-altering experience of playing the character, he added: "One day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach.

"It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever. Like, 'Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened.'"

So, will Gosling get to channel more 'Ken-ergy' in his very own movie? Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Barbie spin-off movie.

Will there be a Barbie spin-off movie for Ken?

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie. Warner Bros Pictures

According to a report from insider Daniel Richtman, a Ken spin-off film with Ryan Gosling attached to star is in development at Warner Bros Discovery, though the rumour is yet to be confirmed by the company.

The report claims the spin-off film is in the early stages, and it’s unknown who would be writing, directing, or working on the project if it proves to be true.

When could a Barbie spin-off movie be released?

Warner Bros will likely wait until Barbie shapes up to be a commercial success to announce a spin-off movie.

Things are looking promising, however, with the film expected to gross up to $80 million (£62 million) in its first three days, according to Warner Bros.

Barbie will be available to watch in cinemas from Friday 21st July.

