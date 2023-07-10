With Mark Ronson at the helm as producer, the soundtrack is equally as star-studded, with the likes of Charli XCX, Ice Spice, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa - who also plays the role of Mermaid Barbie - all providing tracks for the movie.

And while we’ve waited with bated breath since the first teaser trailer dropped in December last year, film fans will be delighted to know that early watchers have only praise for the feature before its official release on Friday, 21st July.

“Greta Gerwig’s #Barbie is an ABSOLUTE marvel of a film,” wrote one Twitter user after the first public screening at the Los Angeles premiere. “She is able to infuse this simple story with so much emotion, excitement, and comedy. Her style shines bright. Margot Robbie and gosling shine brighter then the sun, this is such a great movie. The hype is REAL.”

Another added: “#Barbie is a cinematic triumph. Gerwig is at the top of her game here, she’s crafted a film that’s not only gorgeous to look at, but poignant, clever and hilarious. Margot Robbie delivers an endearing and memorable performance, though it’s Gosling who stole every scene he was in.”

“I saw #Barbie early months ago so I can finally talk about it,” wrote a third. “If you expect this movie to be more than meets the eye, than you are correct. Now while it is silly and campy, it's also mature, very meta and goes to places I was not expecting Greta to take it.”

And Gosling - who plays one of the film's many Kens - certainly appears to be the standout star of the movie.

“#Barbie is Ryan Gosling’s best role to date—Greta Gerwig takes everything that has made him great in his previous films and combines them into a Super-Gosling,” one user praised. “The Oscar buzz is real, and if it happens it would be one of the most fun and inspired nominations in recent memory.”

Another continued: “#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3.”

Speaking at the premiere, creator Greta Gerwig played tribute to her husband Noah Baumbach, who co-wrote the film with his other half.

“My co-writer, my partner in love and art, Noah Baumbach is not here,” she revealed. “He is passionately supporting the fight of the WGA. He is a Barbie girl. Nothing in ‘Barbie’ happened without him, and nothing in Hollywood happens without writers.”

It was also a full-circle moment for Nicki Minaj, who features on the soundtrack.

“I couldn’t afford Barbie’s when I was little,” admitted the rapper. “So now I get to be part of a whole Barbie movie stamped in history forever.”

Barbie will be available to watch in cinemas from Friday, 21st July.

