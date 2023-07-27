And that’s not all. It seems Barbie has kicked off a new MCU (Mattel Cinematic Universe), with 45 films in development based on Mattel's many toy brands, 14 of which have been announced - including American Girl, Magic 8 Ball, Uno, Wishbone, Thomas & Friends and Masters of the Universe.

In 2018, Mattel appointed Ynon Kreiz as the new chief executive, who envisioned a Mattel for the big screen, and it appears the sky is the limit.

So, which other figurines and play sets has Mattel decided are ideal for tongue-in-cheek and irreverent – if Barbie’s tone was anything to go by, with its self-referential teasing – movie material?

Here are the 14 movies Mattel has in the works following Barbie.

Polly Pocket

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is set to star as the micro-doll in a family comedy based on Mattel’s Polly Pocket, which will be helmed by Girls creator Lena Dunham, who is also penning the script.

Speaking to Variety, executive vice president of Mattel Films Robbie Brenner described Dunham's script for the movie as "great", though she did not offer details on the storyline.

Barney

Back in 2018, Mattel announced they were working on a film based on the purple dinosaur’s legacy, with actor Daniel Kaluuya’s production company developing the movie.

Earlier this month, Mattel executive Kevin McKeon revealed the upcoming “surrealistic” Barnie movie would be geared towards adults.

Now, speaking with Variety, Brenner has shared new details, promising a story about "identity and finding who you love and who feels alienated" which will feature "adult themes — and sort of be a little bit off-kilter".

Hot Wheels

Speaking previously about the Hot Wheels movie, which has been in development for a few years, producer JJ Abrams previously promised an “emotional and grounded and gritty” adaptation.

Expanding on Abrams’s promise, Brenner told Variety that viewers can expect “real characters that you can relate to, that are three-dimensional, that have emotional journeys”.

American Girl

Another movie on the horizon is American Girl, a family comedy based on the world of dolls that is designed to help girls grow with confidence and develop character, but little is known about the project beyond that at the time of writing.

Magic 8 Ball

It was announced back in 2019 that Mattel and Blumhouse were joining forces to bring an adaptation based on the iconic Magic 8 Ball toy to the big screen, with Jeff Wadlow set to direct.

It’s unclear whether Blumhouse or Wadlow are still on board but, according to The New Yorker, Jimmy Warden, the screenwriter of Cocaine Bear, has penned the script.

Speaking about the horror-comedy, Brenner recently told the publication that "we’re not going to make any rated-R movies", but added that the script does “walk the line a little bit".

She continued: "We’re not going to make anything that feels violent, or that is alienating to families... We want to stay within the parameters of what Mattel is.”

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots

Not much is known about the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie at this stage, but we do know that Vin Diesel will star in the film based on Mattel’s tabletop game of battling robots.

Universal is set to produce the project, while screenwriter Ryan Engle will be working on the script.

Masters of the Universe

A live-action movie based on He-Man and a slew of other popular Mattel toys has had numerous homes over the years, with Mattel now reportedly looking for a buyer for the project after Netflix recently pulled the plug, according to Variety.

The decision to scrap the film reportedly came down to budget concerns, the publication reported.

Kyle Allen (American Horror Story, The Path) was most recently cast to play He-Man, replacing the previously cast Noah Centineo, while the Nee Brothers were set to direct and co-write the script with David Callaham.

Uno

Unfortunately, little is known about the movie based on the top-performing card game in the world at this point in time.

During a recent interview with The New Yorker, screenwriter Marcy Kelly explained that the movie was originally supposed to be a heist film.

"My reaction was the reaction that everybody has, which is, ‘What?’ The first draft that I sent in was ‘f**k’-heavy,” she explained.

"It was something like fifty pages, and then the next draft had one. I got my one, well-placed, PG-13 ‘f**k’. They’ve been open to so many kinds of unexpected ideas."

Wishbone

Wishbone will be making the jump to the big screen.

It was first announced back in 2020 that Mattel Films and Universal Pictures were developing a live-action movie based on the hit ‘90s TV series Wishbone about a Jack Russell Terrier.

Major Matt Mason

Major Matt Mason was first announced back in 2019.

Tom Hanks is set to star in the project as the Mattel astronaut action figure from the 1960s who lives and works on the moon, while Akiva Goldsman and Michael Chabon have been hired to pen the screenplay.

Matchbox

Another Mattel toy product racing off the shelves and onto the big screen is Matchbox - a series of diecast vehicle models that can fit inside a matchbox.

The project was first announced in 2022, with Brenner saying at the time: “For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has carried enormous cultural relevance and inspired generations of kids to unleash their imaginations, combining what they see in the world every day with what they dream their own world to be."

She added: “We look forward to working with our incredible partners at Skydance Media to craft a story for the big screen that evokes the same imaginative spirit of this beloved Mattel franchise and delights fans of all ages.”

Thomas & Friends

A fantasy film based on the children’s animated train series Thomas & Friends will also be coming to the screen, with Mattel and production company 2Dux teaming up for the project.

The movie was first announced in 2020, with director Marc Forster (World War Z) attached to helm and co-produce alongside Renée Wolfe, co-founder and co-CEO of 2Dux.

“Thomas is a beloved global franchise that focuses on the importance of friendship, a theme that resonates deeply with children and parents around the world,” said Brenner at the time.

“Marc is an incredible storyteller and I look forward to partnering with him to tell Thomas’s story in a modern and unexpected way.”

View Master

An adventure film based on Mattel’s View-Master toy line will also be coming to the big screen courtesy of Mattel and MGM.

View-Master is a stereoscopic eye device, which was first launched at 1939 New York World’s Fair and later acquired by Mattel.

The project was first announced in 2019, with Brenner revealing in a statement: “Since the 1940s, View-Master has inspired wonder and joy in children of all ages, creating huge opportunities for storytelling."

She added: "MGM Pictures has tremendous expertise and a proven track record in capturing audiences’ imagination through film, and we’re proud to be partnering with them to bring another Mattel franchise to theaters. This marks another important milestone as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company.”

Christmas Balloon

One movie Mattel has lined up won’t actually focus on one of their toy products - but rather a true story.

The family drama will follow a young girl, Dáyami, who tries to send her Christmas list to Santa tied to a balloon.

When the balloon is found by a grieving couple, they work with the toy company to make the girl’s dreams come true.

“Much like Dáyami’s balloon itself, the journey of this touching story and Mattel’s direct role in fulfilling her real-life wishes made it a must-do for us,” said Kevin McKeon, VP of Mattel Films, at the time of the movie’s announcement back in 2021.

“We were immediately struck by this little girl’s spirit and the story’s positive message. We also knew there was no one better to tell her story with passion and sensitivity than Gabriela [Revilla Lugo, writer]. We are proud to work with her, along with Vital Pictures, to bring this touching family drama to audiences around the world.”

