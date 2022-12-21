Season 3 delivered arguably some of the biggest shocks of the entire show, most notably with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) telling Emily he's going to be a dad as Camille (Camille Razat) is pregnant.

Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) of course decided to stay in France in Emily in Paris season 3 meaning we can expect more from the marketing whizz when the series returns. ( Spoilers for seasons 1-3 from hereon out.)

But with Gabriel and Camille seemingly through, where does this leave Emily who's clearly in love with Gabriel still?

Plus, season 3 regular Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) was delivered a huge blow as he planned to take things to the next step with Emily, only to find out about her past with his best mate, Gabriel. Will he be back?

And all's not well at work for Emily, either, as it looks like Julien (Samuel Arnold) is fed up of her constantly butting in and (unintentionally) undermining him at work. With a job offer at another company on the table, is this the end of Julien and Agence Grateau?

Read on for all you need to know about Emily in Paris season 4, including release date speculation and latest news around the next confirmed instalment of the series.

Camille in Emily in Paris. Netflix

There isn't a confirmed release date for Emily in Paris season 4 just yet, but we can take an educated guess at when it might land.

Season 1 landed on 2nd October 2020, season 2 came out on 22nd December 2021, and season 3 hit on 21st December 2022.

Look carefully, and you'll notice a pattern emerging... aside from the fact each series has been launched on a Wednesday, the last two seasons have also come out around the same time each year in December.

While not concrete, we'd take a stab in the dark that Emily in Paris season 4 could be released on 20th December 2023.

We'll update this page when we have a confirmed date.

Who could be in the Emily in Paris season 4 cast?

Lily Collins as Emily and Ashley Park as Mindy in Emily in Paris season 3. Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

While the Emily in Paris season 4 cast hasn't yet been confirmed, we can take a good guess at who will be appearing.

Starting with season regulars, we can expect:

Lily Collins as Emily

Ashley Park as Mindy

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Camille Razat as Camille

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

William Abadie as Antoine

One we're not entirely sure of following the explosive season 3 finale is Lucien Laviscount as Alfie - following his swift exit from Camille's failed wedding, we wouldn't be surprised if that's the last we see of the cheeky businessman.

Two season 3 newcomers, Paul Forman as Nicolas De Leon and Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris, could make a return for season 4, considering how much of an impact they had in the latest batch of episodes.

We'll keep this page updated with any further developments on the Emily in Paris cast.

What will happen in Emily in Paris season 4?

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris. Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

There are several big questions that need answering in Emily in Paris season 4, which we broke down in our Emily in Paris season 3 ending explained.

Most notably, we need to find out what will happen in the Camille, Emily and Gabriel love triangle, following the bombshell news that the former is pregnant.

With Camille and Gabriel seemingly split for good, is this really the end of the long-term lovers? And if so, does this mean Emily and Gabriel will finally admit their love for one another? Things just got très complicated for those three...

What's more, now the truth is out about the whole debacle, will Emily's boyfriend Alfie return?

Plus, it seems like Agence Grateau could be about to break up as Julien admitted he was struggling to work with overpowering Emily.

He told Sylvie he was being headhunted, but she failed to take action against Emily, leaving Julien with no choice but to consider other job offers. Will he take one of them though?

And finally, after Mindy got the ludicrous news she would be performing at Eurovision, will we see that on screen? Netflix, we beg you.

