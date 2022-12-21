As Emily in Paris returned for season 3, all eyes were on whether our eponymous hero would leave the city and return to Chicago - or whether there was in fact enough for her to stay in France.

Bonjour mon amis, it's that time of the year again, where Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) brightens up our lives with her escapades in très beau Paris.

And then there was the small matter of her love life, with Alfie (Lucian Laviscount) seemingly winning her over, but there's always dishy chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) who Emily can't get off her mind...

But how did season 3 end? What does *that* cliffhanger mean for the future? And will Emily and Gabriel ever just admit they love each other?

Read on for your guide to the Emily in Paris season 3 ending - warning: full spoilers ahead.

Why did Camille break up with Gabriel?

Throughout season 3 of Emily in Paris, Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel weren't exactly thick as thieves - in fact, it looked like they might break up, especially when Emily caught Camille kissing her friend Sofia (Melia Kreiling) at Alfie's housewarming...

Emily decided - for once - not to meddle, and refrained from telling Gabriel what she saw, and when he naturally came to her saying he thought their relationship could be over, Emily could barely hide her happiness (though that was probably because she didn't want to see her friend hurt).

It came as a big surprise, therefore, when Gabriel announced he was planning to propose to Camille following a heart-to-heart when she returned from Greece after seeing Sofia - he was beaten to it, though, when Camille popped the question in a genuinely adorable moment inside the Musée d'Orsay.

At their engagement party at Camille's house, the newly-engaged couple seemed quite tight, and almost certainly in love - but that didn't stop Emily from having one more pop at Camille over her affair. Camille, it's fair to say, was quite shaken to find out Emily knew, and decided to pull the wedding forward to that night!

Camille in Emily in Paris. Netflix

At the same time, Gabriel got the news he'd always dreamed of - he was about to get his first Michelin star, and it was partially thanks to Emily and her co-worker Luc (Bruno Gouery) whose girlfriend was on the committee.

Camille caught Gabriel and Emily celebrating - entirely harmlessly - and when she later got down the aisle with Gabriel, seemed completely nervous and beside herself.

Though Gabriel committed to her, she couldn't do the same and called off their relationship, finally exposing the dreadful pact she made with Emily in season 2 to stop either of them from dating Gabriel.

After admitting how she was in the wrong for lying to Gabriel and Emily, Camille said what we've all been thinking - how Emily and Gabriel are meant to be together and have loved each other from the moment they first met.

She stormed off - much to her awful mother's resentment - and it was initially unclear whether we'd see Camille ever again.

That was, until Gabriel and Emily had a heart-to-heart that night, and the chef revealed why they were really back on track after the Greece summit - Camille is pregnant.

With a child in the picture, Emily and Gabriel's potential future looks highly doubtful, but we'll have to wait for Emily in Paris season 4 to find out exactly how they will continue.

Is Alfie gone for good?

Alfie in Emily in Paris. Netflix

Loveable Brit Alfie has admittedly been through the wringer a bit being with Emily - after all, she changes her mind very easily.

Throughout season 3, they looked a little bit shaky, certainly at the beginning, when he felt she wasn't giving him enough, after missing one of his parties for work - classic Em.

She declared her feelings for him *very* publicly early in the season and for the most part, they looked very tight.

When Alfie went to London for his mum's birthday, Emily couldn't wait to collect him from Gare du Nord when he returned, only to get the slight disappointment when she found out his family didn't know about her yet.

Cagey Alfie eventually admitted he'd been hurt in the past and wanted to wait until he was sure he wouldn't be hurt again - fair enough, and words that definitely came back to haunt him.

At Camille and Gabriel's wedding, Alfie was devastated to learn that not only had Emily kept her dalliances with Gabriel a secret, but also kept hidden the fact she was/is in love with him.

Upset Alfie stormed out of the church, and we'd be surprised if we ever saw him again, quite frankly. What's more, there's no word on whether Laviscount will appear in season 4 just yet...

Is Julien leaving Agence Grateau?

Julien poses for a photo in Emily in Paris. Netflix

In season 3 of Emily in Paris, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) finally set up her own business following the Chicago firm taking back full control of Savoir.

She was joined by dedicated employees Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc, who insisted they would remain by her side, even when it looked like she'd lost all her clients.

When Agence Grateau got up and running properly, with a flourishing client base, and Emily back in the office, it seemed the business could only go from strength to strength.

That was until Julien raised a very genuine concern about being overshadowed by Emily at work - and considering he was more senior and actually spoke French, Emily shouldn't be allowed to butt in on his clients all the time.

Sylvie brushed off his anxiety, insisting everything was fine; but little did she know, Julien was simmering away in the background, ready to blow.

In one client meeting led by Julien, Emily again derailed the whole chat leaving Julien no choice but to explode at her. Tired and weary, later on that day it looked like he might have been tempted away from Agence Grateau - after all, he did warn Sylvie that he'd been headhunted...

So far, there's no word on whether Julien will be in season 4, but even if he does leave the agence, we can't imagine him not being a part of the next batch of episodes at all.

Is Mindy really playing Eurovision?

Mindy performs in Emily in Paris. Netflix

In perhaps one of the most gasp-worthy moments of the season 3 finale, Benoît (Kevin Dias) appeared to deliver some huge news to Mindy (Ashley Park).

It was building from earlier in the season when Mindy wanted to sell Benoît's song Mon Soleil to Nico (Paul Forman) for his new suncream line. Benoît was very much against the idea and insisted he didn't want to sell to Nico (who at the time was chasing his girlfriend, to be fair).

It later transpired, following Benoît and Mindy's split, that the former had other ideas for Mon Soleil - he had entered it into the Eurovision Song Contest! As for whether Mindy will perform there is up for debate. But please, Emily in Paris writers: let us go to Eurovision.

