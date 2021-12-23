Emily in Paris season 3 release date rumours: Will the Netflix romcom return?

The second season of Emily in Paris landed on Netflix this week, giving fans the perfect material to binge over the Christmas holidays.

Season two saw Lily Collins reprise her role as the titular Chicagoan social media strategist who moved to Paris for her job and quickly found herself stuck in a rather messy love triangle.

This year’s season doesn’t shy away from Emily’s romantic drama, with Lucien Laviscount even joining the Emily in Paris cast as new love interest Alfie. However, season two ended with Emily having to make a major decision – does she stay in Paris and join Sylvie’s new firm, or stick with the Gilbert Group and say au revoir to France?

Here’s everything we know so far about Emily in Paris season two.

Will Emily in Paris return for season 3?

Netflix is yet to officially renew Emily in Paris for season three, but we’d be very surprised if the show didn’t return for another trip to France.

The comedy-drama is currently trending on Netflix following its release, while the show’s first season reached the top ten list of Netflix’s most watched streaming shows on the week of its release, with 58 million households bingeing the series.

We also know that star and producer Lily Collins is keen to bring Emily back for a third season, with the actor telling Glamour this month: “I hope that we get a season three because I really hope we get to come back and do this again.”

Season two wasn’t officially announced until a few weeks after the launch of season one, so realistically we won’t hear about season three for a little while – but hopefully good news will follow tout suite.

Emily in Paris season 3 release date rumours

There’s no official release date for season three as we don’t yet know whether Emily in Paris will be returning – however, we can make an educated guess.

Season two took just over a year to arrive on our screens and so if season three follows a similar timeframe, we can expect it to debut in either December 2022 or early 2023.

Emily in Paris season 3 cast

Lily Collins is almost certainly set to return as the titular Emily for the show’s third season, alongside Ashley Park, who plays Emily’s best friend Mindy, Lucas Bravo (Gabriel) and Camille Razat (Camille).

As for the Savoir staff, even if Emily decides not to join Sylvie’s new firm, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc) and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert) are likely to reprise their roles.

Emily in Paris season 3 plot

If Emily in Paris does return for season two, we’re likely to find out whether Emily decides to stay at Savoir, which has now been deserted by Sylvie, Julien and Luc, or join Sylvie’s new firm and stay in Paris.

With Gabriel and Camille now reunited and moving in together, it’s possible that Emily could decide to head back to Chicago early, especially since Savoir has collapsed since Gregory’s fashion show.

However, it’s possible that Emily could head to London with Alfie, who revealed he was returning to the UK in the season finale.

Speaking to Elle, Lucien Laviscount said: “Imagine Emily in London! Listen. Emily in London? It would be a turn-up. For sure, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Lily Collins told ET Online that she thinks Emily would “love a trip to London”.

“I think that would be really fun but honestly it’s a really quick Eurostar trip. Who’s to say she can’t have both? We’ll have to see. She’s also very honoured and surprised that Sylvie wants her to come with her to the new business so I don’t know!”

Meanwhile, creator Darren Star added that he wants to explore Emily’s relationships with people back in the US.

“What we really haven’t seen – except for Madeline, we get it a little bit – is how Emily is in relation to people that she’s left behind and how being an expatriate for a longer period of time changes her relationship with her home.”

Emily in Paris seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix. Check out of three-star review of season two or visit our TV Guide for what to watch.