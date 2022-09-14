Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo teases "hectic" season 3

The actor – who plays Gabriel in the romcom series – made the comments during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com to promote his role in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise .

It's yet to be confirmed when the third season of Emily in Paris will launch on Netflix – but star Lucas Bravo has teased that the new run is going to be "hectic" whenever it does arrive.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"We're still filming," he said when asked what the latest was on the new run. "I was there two days ago before coming to London – I went straight from set to the Eurostar. We'll be done at the end of the month."

And he added, "It's a crazy season as well, pretty hectic!"

In Ticket to Paradise, Bravo plays Paul, an airplane pilot who serves as a love rival for George Clooney's character in the star-studded film.

Julia Roberts and Lucas Bravo in Ticket to Paradise. Universal

And he revealed that co-star Julia Roberts had a hand in choosing him for the role – joking that she wanted to choose the actor who would annoy Clooney the most.

"It was funny, I felt very flattered," he said. "It was kind of surreal for me after the auditions to know that Julia was part of the validation and I was so honoured.

"It doesn't get any better," he added. "We just walk through life looking for love and validation, and there's no better validation than Julia!"

Emily in Paris seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.