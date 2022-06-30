Clooney and Roberts have a long history of working together, dating back to 2001’s heist blockbuster Ocean’s Eleven and the 2004 sequel Ocean’s Twelve, along with 2016’s Money Monster.

Rom-com fans prepare yourselves: George Clooney and Julia Roberts are starring opposite one another in the upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise, which is set to land in UK cinemas later in 2022.

Ticket to Paradise marks their return to the romantic comedy, a genre neither star has stepped into in over 20 years.

However, judging by the trailer which has landed for the new movie, they are very much not in love. “Worst 19 years of my life,” remarks Clooney’s character in the trailer, as he references his disastrous marriage with Roberts's character.

Clooney and Roberts play contentious exes forced to call a truce to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years ago by marrying someone they just met.

"Our daughter's gonna marry a guy she just met, in Bali, millions of miles from home," Clooney laments in the trailer.

Clooney and Roberts also serve as producers on the movie, while Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) directed and co-wrote the script with Daniel Pipski, which was apparently partly to thank for luring Clooney into the project.

“This guy named Ol Parker is a really wonderful writer and director, and he wrote us a script," Clooney told Deadline back in January 2022. "And I haven’t done a romantic comedy really since One Fine Day. … I’ve done some sort of snarky ones, you know, and in this one Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way."

And Clooney's involvement was then key to getting Roberts on board.

Clooney went on to say that he called Roberts after reading the script to ask if she was going to sign on to the film. “She goes, ‘Are you going to do it?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, if you do it.’ So, it was just one of those very lucky things,” he said.

Read on for everything you need to know about Clooney and Roberts's new movie.

Ticket to Paradise movie release date

George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise Universal Pictures/ YouTube

Ticket to Paradise is set to land in cinemas on 21st October 2022 in the US.

UK audiences won't have to wait quite so long, with the movie's release date set for 16th September in the UK.

The movie was filmed in Queensland, Australia, in late 2021 and initially had a September release date, but this was pushed back in early 2022 after production delays occurred due to Covid-19.

Ticket to Paradise cast

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts star in Notting Hill SEAC

Clooney and Roberts lead the cast alongside Kaitlyn Dever, who portrays their daughter Lily.

We don't have specific names or any further details about Clooney and Roberts's characters as yet, but we'll update this page as soon as we do.

The cast is rounded out by Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris), Amanda O'Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanesa Everett.

Following news of her casting, Roberts insisted the fact she hasn’t been in a romcom for around 20 years isn't deliberate.

“People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one,” she told Vanity Fair.

She continued: "If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed.”

Ticket to Paradise trailer

A trailer has landed for Ticket to Paradise, showing Clooney and Roberts's characters calling a truce in order to team up and trick their daughter into dumping her new fiancé. Watch above.

But their risky scheme, which involves stealing the wedding rings to spark a fight, doesn't exactly go to plan...

With plenty of bickering between the exes, wedding shenanigans and even Clooney getting bit by a dolphin, there's clearly a lot to look forward to.

Ticket to Paradise is released in UK cinemas on 16th September 2022. While you're waiting, visit our Movies hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

