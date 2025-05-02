There was heartbreak for Humphrey and Martha in the season 3 finale, so fans will want to see them bounce back from that, and there's absolutely more room for growth and exploration with all of the other characters.

Speaking ahead of season 3 (via Yahoo News), Zahra Ahmadi said that the show could match Death in Paradise's impressive run.

"I think it absolutely has the capacity to do that," she said. "I mean, there's so much we haven't even scratched the surface on yet with characters, and then with various crimes and cases.

"I would absolutely love to do 14 series of it, there's just nothing like it. I get to be at home, which is a real joy, and I get to work with the most amazing cast and crew I've ever worked with.

"I absolutely love working with Kris [Marshall], Dylan [Llewellyn], and Felicity [Montagu], with Barbara [Flynn], with Sally [Bretton], Jamie [Bamber]. We have a lovely time, we've got the best producer in Lindsay Hughes. It's just so joyous, so yes, we would like to [keep going for 14 series]."

But has it been renewed?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Beyond Paradise season 4.

Has Beyond Paradise been renewed for season 4?

The BBC has yet to announce if more episodes are on their way.

Watch this space for updates.

When would a potential Beyond Paradise season 4 release?

Beyond Paradise usually arrives towards the end of or after Death in Paradise's run, so we'd expect the currently unconfirmed season 4 to air between late February and early April 2026.

Who could return for a potential Beyond Paradise season 4?

Beyond Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures

Alongside Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman and Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, we'd expect to see:

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams

Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods

It remains to be seen if Jamie Bamber will return as Archie Hughes (more on that later).

And you can also expect plenty of new guest stars, too.

Season 3 included Hugh Dennis and Caroline Quentin.

What could happen in a potential Beyond Paradise season 4?

Season 3 wrapped up on a sad note for Humphrey and Martha. They had to say goodbye to their foster child Rosie, who they'd grown very attached to, because her mum was ready to take care of her again.

Will they welcome another child into their home in a potential fourth season? And will that child become a more permanent presence in their lives? Perhaps they'll turn their consideration to adoption.

Plus, will Humphrey and Martha revisit getting married in future episodes?

Elsewhere, Esther decided not to commit to a relationship with Archie, despite his efforts to win her back. Will she change her mind? Or are they officially done?

Other big developments included Anne being told she has a clean bill of health after her recent health scare. It remains to be seen what challenges, if any, she'll face. Perhaps she'll revisit dating and, this time, it'll be a success.

And Humphrey and the team will also have their hands full with plenty of new and complex mysteries to solve.

Is there a trailer for a Beyond Paradise season 4?

Not yet.

First up, we need that all-important renewal. If it does get the green light, expect the trailer to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Beyond Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

