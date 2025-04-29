That won't be all that returns either, with a Christmas special also on the way too.

Don Gilet joined the cast as the new DI in the Christmas special before the premiere of season 14 and he is staying put for another season of crime solving.

But it remains uncertain if Don Warrington will return as Selwyn Patterson, who decided not to accept his job back after initially being replaced. But his mind could be changed as the season develops.

It is likely we'll see the returns of Shanton Jackson as Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis, Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Sebastian Rose and Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

Plenty of revelations went on behind-the-scenes in season 14 too, with Mervin finding out he has a brother and thus deciding to stay in Saint Marie, as well as Catherine revealing she was "seeing someone".

Exact details of what to expect from season 15 are being kept until wraps and are likely to be shared closer to the time of release, but at least one thing fans know for certain is that there will be plenty of cases in need of solving.

Death in Paradise seasons 1-14 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

