"I've started seeing someone," she said to Naomi and Darlene at the bar.

"You didn't mention anything," smiled the latter.

"Well, it's early days, we're having fun," she grinned, but refused to go any further.

Read more:

Apart from her dalliance with Adrian Dunbar's Aidan Miles in the first season of the show, which drew to a very abrupt close when he was unmasked as a murderer, Catherine's love has been largely non existence – apart form some casual dating here and there.

"Catherine is still waiting for a man to come and take care of her," said Élizabeth Bourgine back in 2022 (via Express).

"She's taking care of Neville and everybody, she's making the best fish and chips for Neville. She's still taking care of everybody, still nice and having fun. And that's it. So I hope she has a man once."

Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

The subject then came up again last year in an interview with Virgin Radio UK.

"[Catherine's] a lovely woman," said Bourgine. "She's the mayor, she's loving everybody, but she doesn't have a real love story. So [the fans] always ask me, and I do too because I think Catherine should be dating and have a love story.

"She has to choose somebody, not for life, not for a wedding, just for fun and for love. So, they have suggested it, and I do suggest it too."

And it seems the powers that be have been listening, because cupid is finally smiling favourably on Catherine.

But will we meet this mystery person? And will it develop into something more than a casual fling?

Is a Death in Paradise wedding on the cards?

We await all further developments with bated breath.

Death in Paradise airs on BBC One on Fridays.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.