The Honoré PD won't be the same without him, not just because actor Don Warrington has been in the show since day one, but also because his replacement couldn't be more different.

Aptly named Sterling Fox and played by Holby City star Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge, the newcomer certainly makes waves from the moment he steps into the station.

Holby City's Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge plays Stelwyn's replacement Sterling Fox.

First-look images show him suited and booted despite the heat, and looking extremely pleased with himself as he exits his flash car.

As well as implementing some changes in the Honoré PD that won't go down well, the BBC has teased the character will also get in the way of DI Mervin Wilson's (Don Gilet) investigation into the suspicious death of his mother.

Whether that's because he thinks he shouldn't pull his focus away from the many murders constantly befalling the island, or due to ulterior motives, remains to be seen.

Of course, there's still a chance Selwyn won't actually leave. Or, at least, he could return should Fox turn out to be a villain.

"Well, who knows? Anything can happen in this life," Warrington told Radio Times magazine when told fans of the crime drama were devastated at the idea of losing him.

Death in Paradise airs on BBC One on Fridays.

