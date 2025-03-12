If you're wondering how it could possibly work with Sally Bretton starring in both shows, playing Lucy in Not Going Out and Martha in Beyond Paradise, Mack explained the situation when speaking to Radio Times magazine.

The comedian said: "Because Sal’s in both, it’s the idea that these two worlds collide, that her two characters collide – and comedy ensues."

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe, Dylan Llewellyn as Kelby, Kris Marshall as Humphrey, Sally Bretton as Lucy, Lee Mack as Lee, Barbara Flynn as Anne, Zahra Ahmadi as Esther and Felicity Montagu as Margo in the Not Going Beyond Paradise sketch BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

"When something's new and different and throws you a bit of a curveball, that's exciting," he continued. "So this time, I thought 'Rather than bring them to us, why don't I go to the world of Beyond Paradise?' So that’s what I did. Because we [Not Going Out] are in a studio a lot, being out on location and being in that world is great."

Mack spent a full day filming the sketch in Cornwall so it has "the look and feel of Beyond Paradise but with very Not Going Out dialogue".

He added: "We kept up the pace of the gags but you’re trying to tell a mini story with a beginning, a middle and an end in there as well. That’s a lot to compact in.

"Plus there’s the challenge of filming it because sometimes in a shot, you’ve got two characters played by the same actor…"

The crossover will air as part of Red Nose Day 2025 on Friday 21st March from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Lee Mack as Lee, Sally Bretton as Lucy, Kris Marshall as Humphrey and Zahra Ahmadi as Esther in the Not Going Beyond Paradise sketch BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

That isn't the only Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise crossover to happen, with Hugh Dennis guest starring in the crime drama's upcoming season.

Dennis, who stars as Toby in the sitcom, will be playing local councillor Arthur Donelan. While not much is known about how his character crosses paths with DI Humphrey (Kris Marshall), there will undoubtedly be a crime in the midst.

