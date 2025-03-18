Now with season 3 fast approaching, what is it that fans love about Humphrey and Martha so much?

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the new season, Bretton said: "I think that they enjoy the love between Martha and Humphrey and they enjoy that they still have fun together.

"And of course, they've had their ups and downs through everything, but they are very bonded, and I think people enjoy seeing that sort of relationship.

"I think it's comforting, and Humphrey is such a warm and lovable character that I don't think people like seeing him in distress."

Similarly, Marshall added: "Humphrey and Martha have their own challenges. And that kind of storyline, where they may have been fractured, has been done. And I don't think that we need to revisit that.

"But also, I think that Humphrey and Martha are quite unique in terms of a sort of main protagonist couple, who don't have these massive indiscretions and dramas between them.

"They're just a good couple to spend time with. They’re both quite quirky. They're both quite flawed in that they're not [of the] Instagram generation, they're not glossy, they're just a really warm, friendly couple who love each other implicitly.

"And I think that's quite unique for what is ostensibly a drama, to not have that drama and to still be fun to spend time with them, I think that's a real feather in our cap."

The new season not only sees the return of Marshall and Bretton but also the likes of Dylan Llewellyn, Felicity Montagu and Barbara Flynn, as well as Jamie Bamber, Jade Harrison and Melina Sinadinou.

The synopsis for season 3 reads: "The team faces a host of baffling cases in the upcoming series, including a body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea.

"Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge.

"Meanwhile, Esther experiences a surprising twist in her personal life, Anne confronts painful memories following a health scare, and Kelby embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery."

Beyond Paradise season 3 will air on BBC One, while seasons 1-2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

