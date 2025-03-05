DI Ray's Steve Oram and Changing Ends' Gabby Best will also star as Cornish police officers sure to shake things up for Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman, whose cases will include discovering a body in a river on the county border, a chocolate box poisoning and a farming feud.

Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman and Hugh Dennis's Arthur Donelan.

His personal life is also set for a shake-up.

He and Martha (Sally Bretton) will be welcoming a new addition to their family in the shape of foster placement Rosie (Bella Rei Blue Stevenson).

Martha's old flame Archie (Jamie Bamber) will also make a reappearance, throwing a spanner in the works.

Archie (Jamie Bamber).

There's plenty in store for the rest of the Shipton Abbott gang.

Zahra Ahmadi's DS Esther Williams is set for a twist in her personal life, Martha's mum Anne (Barbara Flynn) will confront painful memories after a health scare and PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) undergoes a lifestyle transformation.

DI Ray's Steve Oram and Changing Ends' Gabby Best as Cornish police officers.

They are joined by Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins, Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods and Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams.

Reverend Kate is also back, played by Chizzy Akudolu, alongside Chris Jenks as Josh Woods, Eva Feiler as Nurse Lucy, Amalia Vitale as Hannah, and even Selwyn the Duck.

Reverend Kate is also back, played by Chizzy Akudolu, pictured alongside PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn).

Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly) feature as farming rivals George Ellis and Lotty Lewes, too.

The cast is rounded out by Angela Curran (Doc Martin), Abra Thompson (Showtrial), Joseph Ollman (Queenie), Alexandra Gilbreath (Not Going Out), Alicia Charles (Pheonix Rise), Matthew Gravelle (Silent Witness), Brandon Fellows (Dead Hot), Abdul Salis (Love Actually), Jason Hughes (Midsummer Murders), Silas Carson (Star Wars), Syreeta Kumar (Fool Me Once), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge), Oliver Hembrough (The White Princess), Murray McArthur (Wonka) and Dean Boodaghians-Nolan (House of the Dragon).

Beyond Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.