But what does the future hold?

Read on for everything you need to know about the potential of a Beyond Paradise season 3.

Will there be a Beyond Paradise season 3?

Yes! The BBC has confirmed that Beyond Paradise will return both a 2024 Christmas special episode and a third season.

Tim Key, executive producer for Red Planet Pictures, said: "The response to series two has been fantastic. So much love goes into the making of the show and we’re delighted that the audience have enjoyed it so much.

"We can’t wait to get back to Shipton Abbott for another Christmas special and series to continue the story and learn more about our characters and the town they live in - I can promise that we’ll be making the viewers laugh, cry, laugh a bit more and then baffling them with a series of ingenious puzzles. There will also be a duck."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: "Beyond Paradise has become such a huge hit with millions of viewers across the UK. It’s a show that is absolutely on a roll, and we’re beyond pleased to bring more fiendishly clever mysteries from the Shipton Abbott team to the BBC."

When could Beyond Paradise season 3 be released?

Seasons 1 and 2 aired in the first quarter of 2023 and 2024 respectively as Death in Paradise reached its close, so we'd expect season 3 to arrive in February or March of 2025.

Who could return for Beyond Paradise season 3?

Beyond Paradise.

We'd expect the core members of the cast to return, including Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as Detective Sergeant Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as Police Constable Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as Office Support Margo Martins, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd, Melina Sinadinou as Zoe and Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods.

And there's also Selwyn the duck, who waddles into frame from time to time.

Humphrey and Martha also took Ryan (Isaac Vincent-Norgate) in at the end of season 2 following more upheaval in his home life, but that wasn't a long-term arrangement, so it remains to be seen if he could return in the future.

Hannah (Amalia Vitale) the social worker could also pop up from time to time, and as is tradition, there would also likely be a raft of new guest stars to look forward to.

What could happen in Beyond Paradise season 3?

Martha and Humphrey in Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

In a surprising turn, Humphrey and Martha didn't get married in the season 2 finale.

Anne, who had thrown herself into planning their big day following the Richard debacle, had good intentions, but had ultimately arranged a wedding that didn't resemble what her daughter and son-in-law had envisaged, which eventually resulted in the whole thing being scrapped – although they did still enjoy a pleasant day at the beach with their close friends.

If Beyond Paradise is renewed for a third season, will the pair finally get hitched? And will Ryan still be living with them? Or will they have welcomed a new child into their home by then?

Shipton Abbott police station is also now safe following a successful review, so they're all staying firmly put, which is handy because they'll have their hands full once more with a variety of puzzling cases in need of cracking.

Beyond Paradise seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC One and iPlayer.

