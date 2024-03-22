Esther leaves the carriage to get a glass of water due to the "interminable" heat, but discovers the body of the supposed-to-be-fake victim.

After she gets Humphrey, he deduces that one of the other passengers must truly be a murderer.

Marshall spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press about what it was like to film this particular storyline on board the train, saying he soon became sick of it.

He explained: "When I first heard about it, I was like 'well that's quite meta and quite interesting', and I really liked that idea. We started filming sort of mid-summer, and it was very hot.

"And it's delightful being on a steam train and you think 'this is just so bucolic and wonderful.' And then after about a week on a steam train, you're like 'I'm sick of this train now, I'm sick of this train.'"

Marshall also teased that this season will see the police station "facing an existential threat" as "everything is on a one-way track to being homogenised and centralised, and so that obviously removes the soul of community policing, which is something that's close to Humphrey’s heart".

He continued: "And because of that, the station house, their mini, quirky station house, is directly under threat from being assimilated into the hub."

"How that resolves itself, we'll just have to find out, but it's an ongoing thing."

Beyond Paradise season 2 will begin on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 22nd March 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

