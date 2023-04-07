But they very quickly realised that the big smoke wasn't for them and upped sticks to Martha's hometown of Shipton Abbott , with Humphrey taking up a new post as head of the local police force, while Martha was focusing on getting the Ten Mile Kitchen off the ground.

Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise picked up with fan favourite DI Humphrey Goodman following his departure from the island of Saint Marie. He'd left to pursue a relationship with Martha Lloyd, who he met while working in the Caribbean, and the pair had begun a new life together in London.

The first season of the BBC series delivered plenty of action, from puzzling cases for Humphrey and his team to ponder over to the arrival of Martha's ex-fiancé Archie, who threw a gigantic spanner in the works.

In the finale, the detective and his partner's former flame had it out in public, with PC Kelby Hartford forced to intervene and break up their brawl before someone was really hurt.

But it was Humphrey and Martha's struggle to have a baby which nearly drove them apart and for a hot minute, it looked like they might go their separate ways. *sobs*

Fortunately, that didn't happen and they're now back on track ahead of season 2. With news of the series renewal coming just after the dramatic finale, when can we expect Beyond Paradise to return to our screens?

Read on for everything you need to know about Beyond Paradise season 2.

Has Beyond Paradise been renewed for season 2?

It was to be expected but it's now been confirmed that Beyond Paradise has been renewed for a second season, due to air in 2024.

While a release date for season 2 is yet to be confirmed, we do also know that we'll be treated to a 2023 Christmas special set to air over the festive period.

Speaking about the series renewal news, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama said: “I’m beyond excited to return to Shipton Abbott for both a Christmas special and second series of Beyond Paradise.

"The response from BBC viewers to series one has been a joy to see, and like its millions of fans I’m intrigued to find out what new mysteries lie in store for Humphrey, Martha and the team.”

While 2024 is on the cards for season 2's release, we'd expect it to arrive in early 2024, just after Death in Paradise's season 13 run.

Of course, in the meantime, we'll also have the Beyond Paradise festive special to tide us over, which we can expect to air in the 2023 festive period.

Beyond Paradise season 2 cast: Who's in it?

The following cast members are set to return for season 2:

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as Detective Sergeant Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as Police Constable Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu as Office Support Margo Martins

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Red Planet Pictures/Todd Anthony

There's also Chief Superintendent Charlie Woods, played by Jade Harrison. And expect plenty of new guest stars, too.

But it looks like we've seen the last of Archie (Jamie Bamber), Martha's ex-fiancé and her business partner. After he tried to kiss her, which led to a public brawl between Archie and Humphrey, Martha decided it was best to buy out his share of her café and for the pair to go their separate ways once again.

Beyond Paradise season 2 plot: What will happen?

It was touch-and-go for Humphrey and Martha's relationship towards the end of season 1 after Martha told her partner that she didn't want to have a child. Their IVF journey was proving both emotionally and physically demanding, which prompted her painful decision.

But Humphrey still dreamed of becoming a father, which was too much for Martha to bear.

"I can't marry you like that," she said. "How can I ever believe you're happy, that you won't come to resent me? This will always eat away at us. I can't do it to you, and I can't do it to myself."

And with that, their relationship had seemingly come to an end, with Humphrey planning to return to London, but not before paying a visit to Saint Marie. Unexpectedly, Martha had also travelled to the Caribbean and after a heart to heart, they were back on track heading into season 2.

Kris Marshall as Humphrey and Sally Bretton as Martha in Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie

As for what lies ahead, it remains to be seen if Martha and Humphrey will, in time, decide to revisit becoming parents, either through IVF or choosing to adopt. Or will they be one of the few couples who conceive naturally after IVF?

And with the wedding back on, could we see them officially tie the knot in season 2?

And they'll also have plenty to keep them busy in their professional lives, with Humphrey returning to the Shipton Abbott police force, while Martha consumed by her duties at the Ten Mile Kitchen, which Archie is no longer a part of.

All's well that ends well.

Beyond Paradise airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Death in Paradise is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox

