Well, we don't have long to wait at all, as Beyond Paradise will be back on BBC One on Friday 22nd March.

Episodes of the new run will follow the same weekly release format, with six instalments premiering weekly each Friday at 8pm.

Each story will see a fresh and complexing case unfold, likely proving no match for DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall).

As well as a confirmed release date, we also have some first-look pictures of the new season, as well as a trailer to get excited about.

In the video, we get a sneak peek of some of the drama to come - and the cases look as puzzling as ever.

Watch the trailer below.

As for what's to come in season 2, there's a fair share of drama and loose ends to tie up following on from season 1, which saw Humphrey and Martha (Sally Bretton) face quite a few relationship hurdles of their own, including an emotional IVF journey.

But the pair managed to resolve their differences and their romance seems to be back on, so could we be getting wedding bells in the second season?

As per the season 2 synopsis: "Shipton Abbott continues to keep DI Humphrey Goodman and his team busy, with a baffling new crime each episode. From a death on a steam train to a missing teacher, the team have their work cut out.

"Even more so with Police HQ’s threat of the local station house closure hanging over them – the pressure is on to get results.

"Meanwhile, Humphrey and Martha’s journey to find their own version of a family continues as they explore the possibility of fostering.

"Martha’s mother Anne throws herself into the world of online dating, and a well-meant gesture from Esther’s daughter Zoe threatens to uncover a long-held secret…"

Sally Bretton, Melina Sinadinou, Zahra Ahmadi and Kris Marshall for Beyond Paradise season 2. BBC/Red Planet Pictures

Filming for upcoming episodes kicked off in July 2023, with the BBC teasing that season 2 investigations will include "a shocking crime on a steam train, an arson attack predicted by a medium and the baffling disappearance of the local fishing legend".

Marshall said at the time of filming: "Shipton Abbott is such a wonderful location to call home for a while, and it's a delight to join up with my fellow police team for another batch of weird and wonderful cases, and to see what's in store for Humphrey and Martha in the next chapter of their lives."

Bretton commented: "Series 1 of Beyond Paradise was such a joy to be a part of, and I'm ecstatic to have returned to what already feels like a second home in Shipton Abbott. I can't wait for audiences to see what we have planned - the second series is set to be brilliant!"

The Death in Paradise spin-off follows Humphrey after his move from Saint Marie to Shipton Abbott, a fictional town in the South West of England.

The series has proven to be immensely popular with viewers, with the show going on to become one of the most successful new drama launches on the BBC in 2023.

The returning cast includes regular co-stars Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd and Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins, as well as Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods, Melina Sinadinou as Zoe, Eva Feiler as Lucy, Isaac Vincent-Norgate as Ryan, Amalia Vitale as Hannah, and even Selwyn the duck.

And there's a whole host of new guest stars to get excited about, too.

Season 2 will feature Peter Davison (All Creatures Great and Small), Kevin Bishop (The Kevin Bishop Show), Adam Fogerty (The Gallows Pole), Emma Fielding (Van der Valk), Dan Renton Skinner (Shooting Stars), Paul Bradley (Holby City), Peter Landi (Ted Lasso) and Abi Clarke (The Emily Atack Show).

Emily Lloyd-Saini (Juice), Danny Webb (Alien 3), Nicholas Woodeson (Skyfall), Malcolm Storry (Doc Martin), Carolyn Pickles (Broadchurch), Jeff Rawle (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) and Jayde Adams (Ruby Speaking) will also be making an appearance, as well as Souad Faress (Game of Thrones), Charlie Baker (Back) and more.

On the announcement of the show's renewal, Tim Key, executive producer for Red Planet Pictures, added: "We were delighted with how quickly the audience took Beyond Paradise to their hearts and over the moon to be back for more.

"Our fantastic cast and crew are hard at work to bring another series of humour, heart and, of course, some properly puzzling cases to audiences, all set against the beauty of Devon and Cornwall."

Beyond Paradise season 2 will begin on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 22nd March 2024.

