The first season kept the blend of mystery, drama and comedy that made the original show so popular, but Goodman's caseload is more varied than that of Neville Parker (Ralf Little), including burglary, arson and even crop circles.

However, the show also featured an emotionally charged subplot f0r Humphrey and his fiancé Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton), with their heartbreaking fertility troubles taking a serious toll on both.

Sally Bretton and Kris Marshall star in Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie

At the end of Beyond Paradise season 1, they went on a trip to Saint Marie in the hopes of figuring out if they have a future together.

Marshall and Bretton return to the Beyond Paradise cast for season 2 and the Christmas special, joined by regular co-stars Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams), Dylan Llewellyn (PC Kelby Hartford), Barbara Flynn (Anne Lloyd) and Felicity Montagu (Margo Martins).

The BBC has teased that season 2 investigations will include "a shocking crime on a steam train, an arson attack predicted by a medium and the baffling disappearance of the local fishing legend".

"I'm beyond excited to have begun filming the second series of Beyond Paradise," said Marshall.

"Shipton Abbott is such a wonderful location to call home for a while and it's a delight to join up with my fellow police team for another batch of weird and wonderful cases, and to see what's in store for Humphrey and Martha in the next chapter of their lives.”

Bretton commented: "Series 1 of Beyond Paradise was such a joy to be a part of and I'm ecstatic to have returned to what already feels like a second home in Shipton Abbott. I can't wait for audiences to see what we have planned - the second series is set to be brilliant!"

At the time of writing, Beyond Paradise remains the UK’s most successful new drama launch of the year, averaging 8 million viewers per episode.

Tim Key, executive producer forRed Planet Pictures, added: "We were delighted with how quickly the audience took Beyond Paradise to their hearts and over the moon to be back for more.

"Our fantastic cast and crew are hard at work to bring another series of humour, heart and of course some properly puzzling cases to audiences, all set against the beauty of Devon and Cornwall – and, of course, to let everyone experience Shipton Abbott at Christmas!”

