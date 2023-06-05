The two-part series will be based on Thorogood’s hit novel of the same name , and will air on Drama and streaming service UKTV Play in 2024.

Samantha Bond and Jo Martin have been announced as leading the cast of the latest series from Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood, The Marlow Murder Club.

The series will see Bond play Judith Potts, a retired archaeologist who lives alone in a mansion in the peaceful town of Marlow, setting crosswords for the local paper. While wild swimming in the Thames, Judith hears a gunshot coming from a neighbour’s garden and believes a murder has taken place.

When the police are reluctant to believe her, Judith forms an unlikely friendship with local dog-walker Suzie and unfulfilled vicar’s wife Becks, as they start an investigation of their own. They are eventually asked to assist with the official police investigation, headed by newly promoted Tanika, and must solve the mystery in order to stop the killer in their tracks.

Alongside Bond (Downton Abbey) as Judith, the series will also star Jo Martin (Doctor Who) as Suzie Harris, Cara Horgan (The Sandman) as Becks Starling and Natalie Dew (The Capture) as DS Tanika Malik.

Thorogood said: "After over a decade of working on Death in Paradise, I’m thrilled to be creating a brand-new murder mystery series for TV. I can’t wait for audiences to join Judith, Becks and Suzie on their adventures as they solve a series of fiendishly puzzling murders."

Read more:

Meanwhile, senior commissioning editor at UKTV Philippa Collie Cousins added: "After a highly rewarding period of collaboration we are thrilled to be greenlighting Robert Thorogood’s adaptation of his hit novel for Drama.

More like this

"The brilliant team at [production company] Monumental have found the perfect cast for the show and the perfect director in Steve Barron. I’m very much looking forward to seeing these great scripts burst into life on screen."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Thorogood's Death in Paradise has now run for 12 seasons, with a 13th on the way. Meanwhile, spin-off series Beyond Paradise started earlier this year, and a second season has already been commissioned.

The Marlow Murder Club will air on Drama and UKTV Play in 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.