The new 10-part series lands on the streaming platform next week, on Friday 9th June, and follows the story of Holland's Danny, who is arrested following a shooting in New York City in 1979.

New Apple TV+ thriller The Crowded Room not only stars Tom Holland in the leading role of Danny Sullivan, but also boasts the actor as an executive producer.

The drama is told through a series of interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (played by Amanda Seyfried) and flashbacks to Danny's past to show how his mysterious life story has unfolded to what it is now.

Playing Danny in the '70s obviously means that Holland went through quite the physical change for the role, and when chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about whether the role meant a need to transform, Holland said: “I really think there was."

He continued: "In my career, I've always felt like I've been very good at leaving work at work, and for the first time with The Crowded Room it really did start bleeding into my personal life.

"And I think a large reason for that is when you make a film, it only takes four months, and that would be considered a long film. But The Crowded Room, it’s 10 months of playing this character, day in and day out. I really did find myself kind of morphing with him in certain moments. And obviously I had that crazy hairstyle."

Tom Holland stars in The Crowded Room. Apple TV+

He continued: "I would come home from work and I would see myself in the mirror and I would see him. So it did take a while to figure out how to put him to bed and wake Tom up and get on with my life and be myself. But I figured it out and was very happy and healthy."

Speaking about how his former Spider-Man co-star and girlfriend Zendaya found the process, Holland added: "And also I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough.

"I don't like my hair being that dark. I really like how my hair is like my mum's, kind of red. Yeah, it was tough. That was a part of the show that I don’t miss for sure."

From the looks of the recently released trailer, the thriller is set to be a mind-bending look into young Danny's life and how multiple deaths are seemingly linked to the seemingly innocent teen.

But as per the synopsis, as his life story unfolds, it reveals "elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation".

The Crowded Room is inspired by The Minds of Billy Milligan, a non-fiction novel by Daniel Keyes, and will begin streaming on Apple TV+ - with the first three episodes and then weekly releases thereafter.

The series not only stars the Spider-Man actor but also features Seyfried (Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables), Emmy Rossum (Shameless), Sasha Lane (Conversations with Friends), Lior Raz (Fauda), Christopher Abbott (The Sinner) and Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown).

As well as Holland serving as an executive producer of the series, the behind-the-scenes team is also led by series writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, the Oscar award-winning screenwriter behind A Beautiful Mind.

The Crowded Room is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday 9th June. New episodes weekly. Start your seven-day Apple TV+ free trial.

