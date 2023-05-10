Inspired by The Minds of Billy Milligan, a non-fiction novel by Daniel Keyes, the series follows Danny Sullivan (Holland) who is arrested in 1979 for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took place in New York City.

Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried lead the cast of Apple TV+ thriller The Crowded Room , which unravels a complex mystery surrounding a young man suspected of murder.

In a series of interviews with detective Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), he reveals his traumatic life story, although there are some moments that remain unclear even to him – described as "blank spots" in the tense teaser.

Watch The Crowded Room trailer now:

The Crowded Room comes from screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who is best known for his work on acclaimed biopic A Beautiful Mind which starred Russell Crowe as mathematician John Nash.

The psychological thriller is another starry project from the streaming service, with Holland recently dominating the box office with Spider-Man: No Way Home and video game adaptation Uncharted.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Seyfried recently won a slew of awards for her performance in The Dropout, which explored the life of fraudulent entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes and her doomed biotech company Theranos.

Read more:

The Crowded Room will premiere next month on Apple TV+, launching with its first three episodes on Friday 9th June before switching to a weekly release schedule for the rest of its run.

The cast also includes Sasha Lane (Loki), Emmy Rossum (Shameless), Will Chase (Nashville), Jason Isaacs (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris) and Henry Zaga (New Mutants).

The Crowded Room is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday 9th June. New episodes weekly. Start your seven-day Apple TV+ free trial.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.