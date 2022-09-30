Lesley Manville on Mrs Harris sequel: 'I imagine they'll want more'

The film – which is based on a 1958 book by Paul Gallico – sees Manville take on the lead role of Ada Harris, a cleaning lady who takes an adventurous trip to the French capital in order to buy her dream Dior dress.

1950s-set comedy-drama Mrs Harris Goes to Paris finally arrives in UK cinemas today (Friday 30th September), more than two months after its US release – and star Lesley Manville is already hoping for a follow-up.

And speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of its UK release, the Sherwood star revealed that there's a good possibility of more adventures for Ada in the future.

"I think there are because there are several sequels [to the book]," she said. "And the film is doing very well in the States. I mean, it's yet to open anywhere else in the world – it's about to. So I think it's set to not only get lovely reviews because it's done so well in the States, but I think it's set to make money as well.

"So that always interests distributors and filmmakers, doesn't it? You can't keep just making a film because you like the idea of it. It has to be financially viable. And so I would imagine that it would be and so I imagine that they will want to make some more – but there's nothing definite about that at the moment."

In total there are four books in the Mrs Harris series – including ones in which she ventures to both New York and Moscow – but there is one novel in particular that Manville appears to like the idea of.

"There is a sequel novel called Mrs Harris becomes an MP," she said. "And I haven't read that, but I think she would make a great MP because she cannot put spin on anything, she cannot lie.

"And I think it's a lovely film to see that sort of wholesome attitude and that warmth and that honesty and friendship – she always wants to be kind to people. And so much good stuff comes out of that, you know, the knock-on effect of how she is, is palpable in the film.”

Manville also revealed that part of the appeal of the role was that although that kindness and warmth is so present in the film, it never veers into territory that could be considered overly twee or sentimental.

"It isn't sugary and saccharine," she said. "Because I think that would have been a bit of a turn-off for me. I think the key was for me to create an absolutely grounded and real Ada so that we can really tell her story and get the audience to like her just because of her genuine warmth and loveliness.

"Liking her so that they then go on that journey with her so that they end up wanting her to get the dress as much as she wants it. And I mean, the script could have gone in the very wrong direction. But I think with the cast that we've got, it was kept in very, very good hands, you know?

"And as you probably know, I'm not the sort of actor who wants to play a kind of style, you can't play twee and sugary, I wouldn't want to do that. Whatever genre of film I'm doing, I want that person to be believable.

"Whether it's a comedy or tragedy, whether they're grief-stricken, a psychopath or somebody completely wholesome and wholehearted like Ada, you need to create that person and then be believable."

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris is in UK cinemas now.

