The show stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as ranch owners Cara and Jacob Dutton during a bleak period in the history of the United States, saddled with prohibition, drought and early signs of the looming Great Depression.

There's more heartache coming for fans of Yellowstone as acclaimed spin-off 1923 is set to end after its second season, according to one member of the cast.

Initially envisioned as a one-and-done limited series, in the same vein as Yellowstone: 1883, the hit drama was surprisingly renewed for a second season – but fans shouldn't expect it to go any further.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Brandon Sklenar (who plays nephew Spencer Dutton) revealed that 1923 would not be part of the franchise's future in the long-term.

"No, no, it's bookend," he began, when quizzed on the possibility of season 3. "It's still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude."

The sprawling Western franchise is currently in the midst of a restructure, with the original series also coming to an end after star Kevin Costner opted not to return.

A sequel show is already in the works which may potentially be the project that Matthew McConaughey is attached to, while David Oyelowo will soon star in a new anthology spin-off titled Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

On what she would like for her character in season 2, Mirren jokingly said: "I’m sick of writing letters. Don’t expect any more letters from me."

Sklenar responded: "I probably wouldn’t read them anyway," referring to his character's long journey back to Montana.

"I just love to be back and on a horse and shooting a gun," he continued. "The little kid in me is dying to do that… I would love to be a band of horse-riding cowboy. I’d love to have scenes with Cara and Jacob."

