The Western drama has become a ratings juggernaut in recent years, spawning a shared universe of shows that includes prequels 1883 and 1923 , with the latter starring Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Yellowstone star Dawn Olivieri has addressed rumours that Kevin Costner could leave the hit drama, promising in any event that creator Taylor Sheridan will write a "rollercoaster".

However, despite its success, the future of Yellowstone has seemed uncertain as Costner has reportedly been seeking to cut back his filming hours substantially or leave the show altogether.

Olivieri spoke on the potential exit at Paleyfest in LA (via Daily Mail), where she seemed to imply that the upcoming storyline would be very dramatic – and could leave some fans upset over the outcome.

"Sometimes we have to own the fact that nothing is forever and impermanence is the single thing we can count on. And that life is like that," the Sarah Atwood actress began.

"I believe in Taylor to write the rollercoaster. I can trust him to do that because why else are you writing? Are you writing so that everyone feels happy and they feel good about what you've just done to them?

"That's not why we watch Taylor Sheridan things. We watch it because we go, 'Ooh, I can't believe that just happened. Ooh, how could he do that?'"

Kevin Costner and the cast of Yellowstone. Paramount Network

Olivieri added: "So however he writes this, it's not going to be for the benefit of everyone at home to just nicely go in their bed at night and put their head on the pillow and be like: I am happy that's how he did it.

"That is never going to be the case. That's not why he is where he is, writing what he's writing."

The actor, who has appeared in both Yellowstone and 1883 in different roles, went on to say that the franchise will "never stop", following the recent announcement that Matthew McConaughey would be starring in the next spin-off.

