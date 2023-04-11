The popular Apple TV+ series has proven such a hit that before season 2 had even aired last December, seasons 3 and 4 were already given the green light, bringing the total number of seasons to a meaty four.

Slow Horses season 4 is shaping up to be jam-packed with familiar faces, if the recent casting announcement is anything to go by.

As well as Gary Oldman leading the cast as intelligence officer Jackson Lamb, the new cast includes the likes of Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings) and BAFTA winner Joanna Scanlan (After Love).

Ruth Bradley (Guilt) will also join the season 4 cast along with Tom Brooke (Empire of Light) and James Callis (Battlestar Galactica).

Tom Brooke is one of the actors joining the cast of Slow Horses season 4. Getty

Filming for season 4 is currently under way in London, directed by Adam Randall (I See You), and will "open with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House".

According to the press release for season 3, the third run will see Lamb and his allies attempt to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped, and will be directed by Saul Metzstein (Brassic, Doctor Who).

While details for season 4 remain (understandably) light on the ground for now, we do know that Slow Horses season 3 will be based on the third novel in Mick Herron's book series, called Real Tigers.

Slow Horses follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents along with their boss, Jackson Lamb, as they navigate the espionage world's "smoke and mirrors" to defend England from sinister forces.

Throughout its two seasons so far, the drama has continued to grip viewers, leading to many fan theories about how the series will continue and what mysteries will be in store for the cast.

As for those who will be reprising their roles for season 4, we'll be seeing a return of most of the ensemble which includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce.

