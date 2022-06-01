Slow Horses renewed for season 3 and 4 on Apple TV+

Apple TV Plus has renewed its acclaimed spy drama Slow Horses for a further two runs – bringing the total number of seasons to four. The first six-episode season of the series – which stars Gary Oldman as maverick intelligence officer Jackson Lamb – debuted on the platform in April, and a second is set to launch later in 2022. And now fans can look forward to at least two more seasons on top of that, with the third and fourth novels in Mick Herron's spy series Slough House both set to be adapted.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

According to a press release, the third season will see Lamb and his allies attempt to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped, while the fourth opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, "rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House." Saul Metzstein – whose previous credits include several episodes of Brassic and Doctor Who – has been announced as the director for the third season, with no one yet confirmed to helm the fourth. Season one director James Hawes had previously outlined his hopes for further seasons, telling Deadline that "there is every hope and intention that there will be another couple of seasons in the immediate future."

Apple

The series boasts an impressive cast full of British talent, with Oldman joined in the ensemble by both seasoned performers such as Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Price, and younger actors like Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke, although it's possible the latter won't return after her fate was left unclear at the end of the first run.