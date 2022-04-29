Slow Horses season 2: Release date speculation, cast and latest news

Slow Horses season 1 has now come to an end, after an explosive, shocking finale.

While Hassan was freed, the kidnappers killed or incarcerated, and Lamb and his team cleared there names, there's still plenty of threads left hanging, not least that shocking flashback explaining how Lamb ended up at Slough House and why he has such a grudge against River.

Naturally, fans are already desperate to see more from the Apple TV+ spy series, and if they stuck around to the end, might have already got a tease for where things will be going next.

Read on for everything you need to know about Slow Horses season 2.

Is Slow Horses already renewed for season 2?

It has, and the second season is already in the can! Season 2 will adapt Dead Lions, the second book in Mick Herron's series of novels, with a trailer for the new episodes revealed at the end of episode 6.

As for further seasons, director James Hawes revealed to Deadline that "there is every hope and intention that there will be another couple of seasons in the immediate future."

When will Slow Horses season 2 be released?

Jack Lowden and Jonathan Pryce in Slow Horses. Apple

As the new season has already been filmed, it looks like we shouldn't have too long to wait until the next chapter in the Slough House story.

In his interview with Deadline, Hawes revealed that "Apple have already shot the next six and they will air sometime later this year." Considering that cliffhanger with Lamb and River's father David's history revealed, the new episodes can't come soon enough!

Slow Horses season 2 cast - who's set to return?

Most Slow Horses cast members are already confirmed to be returning, including:

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Dustin Demri-Burns as Min Harper

One cast member whose return is not guaranteed is Olivia Cooke, after her character Sid was shot in the head during season 1. The finale left her fate uncertain, with Taverner suggesting she'd died, but Roddy confirming that her records had been wiped, meaning "she might still be alive somewhere".

Given this tease, we'd hazard a guess that Sid will be back at some point.

Is there a trailer for Slow Horses Season 2?

There is, although for now it isn't available online.

You can instead watch it at the end of episode 6, with the trailer finding the team on a mission to route out Russian sleeper agents embedded in British society, otherwise known as "dead lions".

Slow Horses season 1 is streaming on Apple TV Plus now, with the second set to drop at a later date – you can sign up to Apple TV Plus here.

