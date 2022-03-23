The show is based on the best-selling Slough House novels, with this first season an adaptation of the first book in the series.

Brand new spy thriller Slow Horses is coming very soon to Apple TV+ and it's got a stacked cast of Hollywood stars.

The six part series follows Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb and his team of agents, all of whom have made a career ending mistake leaving them to work at Slough House, a dumping-ground department of MI5.

The first two episodes of the series will land on Apple TV+ on 1st April 2022, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Slow Horses on Apple TV+.

Slow Horses cast: Who plays who in the Slough House thriller?

Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses Apple TV+

Who is Jackson Lamb? Jackson is the leader of Slough House and is described as "brilliant but irascible" and "notorious".

Where have I seen Gary Oldman before? Oldman has had a long and storied career on the big screen, appearing in blockbusters such as the Harry Potter series and The Dark Knight trilogy, alongside awards darlings such as Mank and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. He's been Oscar nominated three times, winning best actor in 2017 for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Kristin Scott Thomas plays Diana Taverner

Kristin Scott Thomas in Slow Horses Apple TV+

Who is Diana Taverner? Diana is the "steely" leader of MI5's Regent's Park headquarters, who Lamb and his agents end up working with to help solve a high-profile kidnapping. In a behind-the-scenes featurette Scott Thomas describes her as a "tough cookie".

Where have I seen Kristin Scott Thomas before? Scott Thomas reunites with Oldman in Slow Horses, having played Churchill's wife Clementine in Darkest Hour. She's perhaps best known for her BAFTA role in Four Weddings and a Funeral, but has also won plaudits for roles in The English Patient, Nowhere Boy and Gosford Park, amongst others. She was made a Dame in 2015.

Jonathan Pryce plays David Cartwright

Jonathan Pryce in Slow Horses Apple

Who is David Cartwright? David is the grandfather of new Slough House agent River, and is himself a retired MI5 agent.

Where have I seen Jonathan Pryce before? Pryce is set to appear in The Crown seasons 5 and 6 as Prince Phillip, securing his place in yet another iconic role. He has already unsettled us as the High Sparrow in Game of Thrones and enthralled us as Pope Francis in The Two Popes, while also appearing in The Pirates of the Caribbean series and in James Bond adventure Tomorrow Never Dies. He was knighted in 2021.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jack Lowden plays River Cartwright

Jack Lowden (left) in Slow Horses Apple TV+

Who is River Cartwright? River is an MI5 agent who at the start of the series botches an important mission, and ends up exiled to Slough House. He is desperate to claw his way out and get back into action.

Where have I seen Jack Lowden before? Lowden had a leading role in the BBC's War and Peace, and has since appeared in Small Axe, Mary Queen of Scots and Stephen Merchant's Fighting with My Family. He also had a pivotal role in Christopher Nolan's 2017 epic Dunkirk.

Olivia Cooke plays Sidney “Sid” Baker

Olivia Cooke Gary Gershoff/WireImage - Getty

Who is Sid Baker? Sid is a sharp MI5 agent who is also exiled to Slough House and shares an office with River.

Where have I seen Olivia Cooke before? Cooke had a starring role in 2015 coming-of-age film Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, and co-starred with Anya Taylor-Joy in 2017's Thoroughbreds. She had further leading roles in Spielberg's Ready Player One and Oscar nominee Sound of Metal, and is set to appear in upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

Advertisement

Episodes 1 and 2 of Slow Horses stream on Apple TV Plus from 1st April 2022, with further episodes airing weekly. Sign up to Apple TV Plus now. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.