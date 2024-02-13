A serial killer case that spans two decades brought up plenty of twists and turns across the two-part episode, which also marked the end of the season.

The long-running BBC crime drama has been going for a staggering 27 seasons so far but it's only natural that now, with this series over, fans will wonder when we can expect more episodes.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about Silent Witness season 28, including speculation about the release date, cast and more.

More like this

Will there be a Silent Witness season 28?

Silent Witness. BBC Studios/Robert Wilson

As of now, the BBC have not confirmed whether or not there will be a 28th season of Silent Witness.

Seeing as the show has proven increasingly popular since its initial premiere back in 1996, we'd expect the series to be renewed sooner rather than later.

In regards to a potential release date for Silent Witness season 28, we'd likely expect a new series to follow the suit of its previous seasons and be released in January 2025.

Season 27 premiered on 8th January 2024 and, similarly, season 26 premiered on 2nd January 2023. So, if we are to get a series renewal sometime soon, we can expect production on the new series to be carried out this year and early 2025 to see the arrival of a potential Silent Witness season 28.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who could return in a potential Silent Witness season 28?

If everything goes to plan for our main cast, we'd expect all the ensemble to return, led by Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander.

We're sure any new episodes will also include some standout guest stars, with season 27 boasting the likes of John Hannah (Agents of SHIELD), John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Nadine Marshall (Champion).

For now, these are the actors who we'd expect to make a return for Silent Witness season 28:

Emilia Fox plays Dr Nikki Alexander

David Caves plays Jack Hodgson

Alastair Michael plays Velvy Schur

Aki Omoshaybi plays Gabriel Folukoya

Rhiannon May plays Cara Connelly

What could Silent Witness season 28 be about?

Like its previous seasons, we're sure the crime procedural drama will continue to churn up cases new and old for the team.

This past season has seen a university campus-based killing spree, a mummified corpse being uncovered and, of course, multiple bodies found underneath King's Cross station in the season 27 finale.

Across its 10 episodes, fans of the series were treated to five head-scratching cases packed full of drama, twists and guest cast members. So, we're sure that season 28 – should it go ahead – will be full of the same.

We're sure that any potential new seasons will continue to examine how the team works together, particularly Nikki and Jack, who endeavour to balance their personal and professional lives.

Watch this space for further details!

What to watch on TV this week: 12th - 18th February

Silent Witness is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.