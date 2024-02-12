"Don't you think that the closer that they are and the stronger that they are together, the more vulnerable they become?" she said.

"When you love someone that's when it can really really hurt. If you don't care about someone or you're not bothered by it then it doesn't hurt so much, but now they're closer than ever so out of that great love comes great vulnerability too."

And in the finale, that was cemented.

Jack unexpectedly turned up at Nikki's house while she was talking to him on the phone, "wondering" where he was.

"I'm here about the advert, for the lodger," he said, playfully. "Still available?"

"For the right person, yeah," she responded.

They continued with their game for a little while, pretending to get to know one another, before taking a seat.

Jack, who clearly had a lot on his mind, began talking about his parents' relationship, before moving on to the subject of commitment.

He then seized the moment.

"I look at evidence," he said. "It's what I do, it's what you do. We look at evidence, we reach a conclusion, and we make a decision."

Jack then produced an evidence bag from his jacket and handed it to Nikki. Inside was a box, and inside that, a ring.

"I can't imagine a day without you," he said. "I can't. Will you marry me, Nikki? Will you?"

She smiled, kissing him fully.

"Yes!" she said, her love for him never in any doubt.

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com about the decision to remove the 'will-they-won't-they?' question from their relationship and make Nikki and Jack official, Fox said: "If you've worked alongside each other for a decade and they're both single and they clearly enjoy being together, apart from should they get together because they're colleagues, what else is in the way?

"The producers wanted to put them together and see what would happen, and then we wanted to caretake them into not just being broken up [and in an on-off relationship], but to retain the flavour which the audience has seemed to have enjoyed, which is that they can still have that fun and they can still have that relationship."

Next up, the wedding....

