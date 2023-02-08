The crime drama, which first arrived on our screens in 1996, continues to show no signs of slowing down following the BBC's renewal announcement. But when can we expect the next instalment?

Here's everything we know so far about Silent Witness season 27.

Filming has kicked off on the upcoming season, but the BBC hasn't announced when we can expect it.

Based on its schedule to date, we'd expect it to arrive next year, most likely some time in January 2024.

Silent Witness season 27 cast: Who's in it?

We'd expect both Emilia Fox and David Caves to return as Nikki and Jack, who finally made their relationship official in season 26.

"If you've worked alongside each other for a decade and they're both single, and they clearly enjoy being together, apart from should they get together because they're colleagues, what else is in the way?" Fox said in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

"The producers wanted to put them together and see what would happen, and then we wanted to caretake them into not just being broken up, but to retain the flavour which the audience has seemed to have enjoyed, which is that they can still have that fun and they can still have that relationship."

David Caves as Jack and Emilia Fox as Nikki in Silent Witness. BBC

Speaking about how long she sees herself sticking with the show, Fox added: "I have always said that I would like to do this job while I love it, and I still love it. And they might say, 'No, we don't want you to do this anymore,' and that's someone else's decision."

The following cast members also featured in season 26 of Silent Witness:

Alastair Michael as Velvy Schur

Aki Omoshaybi as Gabriel Folukoya

Rhiannon May as Cara Connelly

Silent Witness isn't averse to switching up its cast without warning, so it remains to be seen if they'll all be back.

And we can also expect a raft of new guest stars to join the established faces.

Is there a trailer for Silent Witness season 27?

No, there's currently no trailer for the next season of Silent Witness. However, we will keep this page updated as and when one becomes available.

Silent Witness is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

