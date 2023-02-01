The show has been airing on the BBC since 1996 and celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special six-part season last summer, before returning for season 26 in January.

The BBC has confirmed that long-running crime drama Silent Witness has gone into production on its 27th season – just a day after its most recent run drew to a close on BBC One.

Long-term stars Emilia Fox and David Caves were joined for the recently concluded season by newcomers Alastair Michael, Aki Omoshaybi, and Rhiannon May, who played Velvy Schur, Dr Gabriel Folukoya, and Cara Connelly respectively across the 10-part run – which once again went down a treat with fans.

No release date or casting information has been revealed for season 27 at this stage, but it seems likely that it will air in January 2024, and the BBC has promised that more information will be shared in the coming weeks.

It certainly seems likely that Fox – who has been playing Nikki Alexander in the drama since 2004 – will be back in the role, with the actor having told RadioTimes.com ahead of season 26 that she had no plans of going anywhere any time soon.

"I have always said that I would like to do this job while I love it, and I still love it," she said. "And they might say, 'No, we don't want you to do this anymore,' and that's someone else's decision.

"But I will forever look back on this period of time in my life, which is the best part of two decades, and think what a fantastic chance I have had to play someone that I love, who makes the most out of her life and her work, which I have found endlessly fascinating."

Silent Witness season 26 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

