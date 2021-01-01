Meet the cast of Silent Witness

It’s all change at the Lyell Centre as we head into the long-awaited 24th series of Silent Witness, following the tragic death of Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) and the departure of Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr) at the end of the previous season.

Despite those exits, Emilia Fox and David Caves are both back as Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson respectively, while there’s also a new face in the main cast, with Strangers star Jason Wong joining as pathologist Adam Yeun.

And as ever, there will be a handful of big name guest stars appearing throughout the series – including a handful of returning faces.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast for Silent Witness series 24.

Main cast

Emilia Fox plays Dr Nikki Alexander

Who is Dr Nikki Alexander? Brought up in South Africa, Nikki chose to stay in England following her parents’ death and joined the Lyell team all the way back in 2004. Curious and open-minded, she can be impetuous, but always rises to the challenge when she’s up against it. Since first joining the team, Nikki has grown into a skilled and confident pathologist – and she has dealt with a lot of extremely challenging situations, including saving Jack’s life in series 16.

According to the BBC, series 24 will find Nikki getting increasingly close to Jack, as secrets and memoreis surface and ghosts from the past emerge.

What else has Emilia Fox been in? Fox first rose to prominence following her turn in Roman Polanski’s 2002 film The Pianist and went on to land a number of big-screen roles including

David Caves plays Jack Hodgson

Who is Jack Hodgson? Straight-talking and quick-witted, Jack is The Lyell Centre’s talented and head-strong Lead Forensic Scientist. Guided by his instincts, he relishes a challenge and is confident in his own ability. However, he possesses the humility to admit his mistakes, but not before ruffling a few feathers. Series 24 will see Jack become closer with long-term colleague Nikki, while he gets off on the wrong foot with newcomer Adam.

What else has David Caves been in? Although best known for his role as Jack – who he has played since 2013 – Caves has also appeared in the film Jackie, and has a number of theatre credits to his name, including a critically-acclaimed turn as Petruchio for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s The Taming of the Shrew in 2011.

Jason Wong plays Adam Yeun

Who is Adam Yeun? A new character for series 24, Adam will join the cast in episode 3. According to the BBC, Adam is “A confident, bright and keen pathologist who’s constantly striving to be the best, he immediately rubs Nikki and Jack up the wrong way. Will Adam find his own way to fit in and last at the Lyell?”

What else has Jason Wong been in? On the small screen, Wong is probably best known for his role as Kai on ITV’s Strangers, while has also has a number of impressive film credits to his name – including Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie.

Silent Witness episodes 1-2 guest stars

Elliott Tittensor plays Scott Weston

Tittensor reprises his role as Scott Weston – who last appeared in the series in the 2010 episode Shadows as a gunman involved in a university shooting. Now in prison, Scott is set for an unhappy reunion with Nikki.

The actor is best known for playing Carl Gallagher on Shameless, while other credits include Chasing Shadows and Dunkirk.