Will there be a second season of Ridley Road?

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Ridley Road season one*

BBC One period drama Ridley Road was only recently released as a box set, but fans are already wondering whether the series will be renewed for a second season.

The series focuses on Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish woman who travels to London in search of an elusive old flame, Jack Morris. By the end of episode one, she’s been sent undercover inside a fascist organisation, where she reunites with Jack (also undercover).

Meanwhile Rory Kinnear (Years and Years) co-starred in the drama as real-life fascist Colin Jordan, who led the National Socialist Movement (NSM), a neo-Nazi group.

Ridley Road’s Aggi O’Casey and Tom Varey discussed the worrying parallels between the Swinging Sixties and now in an exclusive Big RT Interview interview with RadioTimes.com.

The four-part drama, which was particularly timely following the recent rise of antisemitism, was based on Jo Bloom’s novel of the same name. However, just like the book, the TV series ended with our two lovers reuniting.

Read on for everything you need to know about whether there’ll be a second season of Ridley Road.

Ridley Road season 2 release date

There’s no confirmation yet of a second season, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Ridley Road season 2 cast

BBC

There’s no information about whether Ridley Road will return for a second season, but if it did, we’d expect to see the majority of the Ridley Road cast return.

Cast members would likely include Agnes O’Casey, Tom Varey, and Rory Kinnear as real-life fascist Colin Jordan, who led the NSM and was a prominent far-right voice until his death in 2009.

Ridley Road season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for season two, but we’ll keep this page updated if there’s any news of a renewal.

Ridley Road is now on BBC iPlayer – here's the full Ridley Road soundtrack for you to peruse before watching.