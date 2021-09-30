Ridley Road soundtrack: Full track list for the BBC One drama
The four-part adaptation is set in the 1960s.
New BBC One period drama Ridley Road, based on Jo Bloom’s novel of the same name, is set in the Swinging Sixties.
A soundtrack of songs from the period help form the backdrop to the series, which follows Agnes O’Casey as lead character Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish woman who goes undercover to infiltrate the National Socialist Movement (NSM), a real-life neo-Nazi group set up by Colin Jordan (Rory Kinnear in the Ridley Road cast).
Artists featured in the show’s soundtrack range from the likes of Chubby Checker, with the track ‘The Hucklebuck’ from his album ‘Twist With Chubby Checker’, to multiple tracks from Helen Shapiro’s album ‘Don’t Treat Me Like a Child, Vol. 1′ (an appropriately titled choice, given Vivien’s rebellion in episode one).
Helen Kane, Ronnie Carroll, Allen Crockett Glover, The Safaris, The Camps, Allen Crockett Glover and more are also featured in the soundtrack.
Want to add them to your playlist? Read on for the songs and music featured in BBC One drama Ridley Road.
Ridley Road season one songs
Episode one
The Hucklebuck by Chubby Checker
To Be Loved by Ronnie Carroll
Steam Train Comin by Allen Crockett Glover
Image of a Girl by The Safaris
Sweet Dreams by Dave Sampson & The Hunters
Episode two
Top Teen Baby by Garry Mills
Walkin‘ Back to Happiness by Helen Shapiro
I Wanna Be Loved By You by Helen Kane
Episode three
Alley-Oop by The Hollywood Argyles
Tequila by The Champs
Marvellous Lie by Helen Shapiro
Episode four
I Don’t Care by Helen Shapiro
