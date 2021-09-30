Ridley Road soundtrack: Full track list for the BBC One drama

New BBC One period drama Ridley Road, based on Jo Bloom’s novel of the same name, is set in the Swinging Sixties.

Advertisement

A soundtrack of songs from the period help form the backdrop to the series, which follows Agnes O’Casey as lead character Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish woman who goes undercover to infiltrate the National Socialist Movement (NSM), a real-life neo-Nazi group set up by Colin Jordan (Rory Kinnear in the Ridley Road cast).

Artists featured in the show’s soundtrack range from the likes of Chubby Checker, with the track ‘The Hucklebuck’ from his album ‘Twist With Chubby Checker’, to multiple tracks from Helen Shapiro’s album ‘Don’t Treat Me Like a Child, Vol. 1′ (an appropriately titled choice, given Vivien’s rebellion in episode one).

Helen Kane, Ronnie Carroll, Allen Crockett Glover, The Safaris, The Camps, Allen Crockett Glover and more are also featured in the soundtrack.

Want to add them to your playlist? Read on for the songs and music featured in BBC One drama Ridley Road.

Ridley Road season one songs

BBC

Episode one

The Hucklebuck by Chubby Checker

To Be Loved by Ronnie Carroll

Steam Train Comin by Allen Crockett Glover

Image of a Girl by The Safaris

Sweet Dreams by Dave Sampson & The Hunters

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Episode two

Top Teen Baby by Garry Mills

Walkin‘ Back to Happiness by Helen Shapiro

I Wanna Be Loved By You by Helen Kane

Episode three

Alley-Oop by The Hollywood Argyles

Tequila by The Champs

Marvellous Lie by Helen Shapiro

Episode four

I Don’t Care by Helen Shapiro

Advertisement

Ridley Road premieres on BBC One on Sunday 3rd October 2021. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.