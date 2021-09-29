Sarah Solemani joins episode 4 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

Joining Jane Garvey in the studio for episode 4 of The Radio Times Podcast is Sarah Solemani, the actress renowned for her roles in hit-film Bridget Jones’s Baby and BBC’s sitcom Him & Her. Now, Solemani has turned her hand to adapting Jo Bloom’s novel Ridley Road for BBC One (available to watch on the 3rd of October at 9pm).

Ridley Road is set in London during the Swinging Sixties. It unpacks the struggle of the 62 Group – a coalition of Jewish men who fought against the neo-Nazism rife in post WWII Britain. It follows Vivien Epstein (played by rising star Agnes O’Casey) who colludes with 62 Group after her missing boyfriend is critically injured. In an absorbing sequence of events, Epstein sets out to infiltrate the London based neo-Nazi group NSM, placing herself at great risk. It’s a vivid and mesmerising adaptation that delves into the dark and disturbing resurgence of Fascism.

Solemani talks about Britain’s painful history in the aftermath of WWII – and, the modern day struggle of female screenwriters to secure commissions over their male counterparts.

Host Jane Garvey is joined by our resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon to mark our cards for the week ahead. They’ll be discussing everything from Sky Max’s Brassic to Channel 4’s Sex Actually with Alice Levine to BBC1’s documentary Prince Phillip: The Royal Family Remembers.

And as Strictly consumes our Saturday evenings, we hear from Jacqui Smith and Melvin Odoom on what it’s like to be booted out of the programme first. Smith compares her nerves when dancing on Strictly to her first day on the job as an MP – where she had to deliver a press conference following a terrorist attack.

