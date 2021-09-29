Meet the cast of Ridley Road – All the actors and characters in the BBC drama

Agnes O’Casey plays Vivien Epstein

Who is Vivien Epstein? A young Jewish woman from Manchester who moves to the capital in search of a lost love, but who eventually goes undercover inside a facist organisation in the 1960s.

Where have I seen Agnes O’Casey before? The newcomer makes her television debut in the series, her previous work being on stage productions with Irish drama school The Lir Academy.

Tom Varey plays Jack Morris

BBC

Who is Jack Morris? A young man from Vivien’s past, whose secret life in London she knows nothing about.

Where have I seen Tom Varey before? He’s known for The Village, Ackley Bridge, Game of Thrones (as Cley Cerwyn), and Pond Life.

Rory Kinnear plays Colin Jordan

BBC

Who is Colin Jordan? The real-life fascist Colin Jordan led the NSM and was a prominent far-right voice until his death in 2009.

Where have I seen Rory Kinnear before? The award-winning actor is known for his role as Tanner in the James Bond film franchise, in addition to work in the likes of Years and Years, Catherine the Great, Brexit: The Uncivil War, Penny Dreadful and The Imitation Game.

Eddie Marsan plays Soly Malinovsky

BBC

Who is Soly Malinovsky? The fictional leader of an anti-fascist organisation by the name of 62 Group, who sends Vivien on her dangerous mission.

Where have I seen Eddie Marsan before? He’s known for The Gentleman, Happy-Go-Lucky, The World’s End, Deadpool 2, River, Ray Donovan and more.

Tracy Ann Oberman as Nancy Malinovsky

BBC

Who is Nancy Malinovsky? Soly’s wife, and aunt to Vivien; she’s also actively involved in Group 62.

Where have I seen Tracy Ann Oberman before? She’s known as Val Lewis in Friday Night Dinner, Rebecca in After Life, and talent agent Carol Carter in It’s A Sin. You may have also seen her as Chrissie Watts in EastEnders, in Grantchester and in Plebs.

Samantha Spiro as Liza Epstein

BBC

Who is Liza Epstein? Vivien’s mother in Manchester.

Where have I seen Samantha Spiro before? You’ll probably recognise her as Adam’s mum Maureen Groff in Netflix drama series, Sex Education. She’s also starred in Call the Midwife, Tracey Ullman’s Show, Me Before You, and London Spy.

