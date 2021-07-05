After Life season 3 release date: Cast, trailer and latest news on Ricky Gervais Netflix series

For the first time ever, award-winning comedian, actor and writer Ricky Gervais is returning to one of his projects for a third series, breaking away from the two-series-and-a-special approach he took for The Office, Extras and Derek.

Filming on the show’s third outing got underway earlier this year in Hemel Hempstead – one of many locations where After Life is filmed that’s used to represent the fictional town of Tambury – with creator/star Gervais reprising his role as grieving widow Tony Johnson.

The next series of his heartfelt comedy-drama After Life, though, will definitely be the last. “The audience think they want another one but they don’t know, they’re not sure, so you’ve got to be careful,” Gervais explained.

How will Tony’s story wrap up? Does his budding romance with nurse Emma (Ashley Jensen) stand a chance of working? Will the loss of his father (David Bradley) send Tony spiralling again?

The good news is, we might not have all that long to wait before we find out – with filming on the latest series having now wrapped, all the signs are pointing to the final episodes being with us sometime this year. Fingers crossed!

Here’s everything you need to know about After Life season three.

After Life season 3 release date

After Life was renewed for a third season less than two weeks after the second was released, when the show shot to the top of Netflix’s internal ranking chart in numerous regions.

In April 2021, Netflix revealed that filming had officially started on the next batch of episodes, posting a picture of an ecstatic Gervais holding a clapperboard outdoors on a remarkably sunny day.

NEWS: After Life S3 is officially in production, and @rickygervais looks *quite* happy about it. pic.twitter.com/AezOsoM0eL — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 19, 2021

By June, filming had wrapped, with Gervais taking to Twitter to mark the end of the 35-day-shoot.

Day 35 on #AfterLife3

And that’s a wrap 🥂 pic.twitter.com/Acgqnu2rj1 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 4, 2021

The second season of After Life wrapped in October 2019 and launched on Netflix six months later – so it’s feasible that the third season could premiere in December 2021 or early 2022.

Unlike his previous comedies The Office, Extras and Derek, which all wrapped up after two series and a special (or pair of specials), Gervais has always been open to the prospect of going further with After Life.

He told RadioTimes.com and other press: “For the first time ever, I would do a series three, because the world’s so rich, I love the characters, I love all the actors in it, I love my character, I love the town, I love the themes… I love the dog!

“So I would do a third, but it’s got to be a real demanded-for encore. I’m not gonna just do it. I wouldn’t do it for the sake of it. I wouldn’t do it just to get paid, or because they [Netflix] want another three hours on their platform. It’s got to be that people really want more.”

After Life season 3 cast: Who is returning?

Natalie Seery

You can expect all of your After Life cast favourites to return for any third season, including:

Ricky Gervais (Tony)

Penelope Wilton (Anne)

Ashley Jensen (Emma)

Tom Basden (Matt)

Tony Way (Lenny)

David Earl (Brian)

Joe Wilkinson (“Postman” Pat)

Mandeep Dhillon (Sandy)

Jo Hartley (June)

Roisin Conaty (Roxy)

Diane Morgan (Kath)

Ethan Lawrence (James)

Back in July 2020, Gervais told GoldDerby that he wasn’t sure if Tony’s relationship with Emma would have a happy ending. “That’s the tricky bit, really, because he’s sort of addicted to grief, as he said, because he knows where he is with it, because hope lets him down too much.”

Meanwhile, Mandeep Dillon told RadioTimes.com and other press that she’d be keen for her character to “be on the up” in a third season after being very much “on a low” in the second as she struggled with some family issues. “I think it’s important to show that, and it’s great that Ricky allowed me to show that, because so many people – we go through that all our lives. We go up and down.

“[But] I’d like her to have a few wins. I don’t know what wins they would be. It’s whatever Ricky decides, I guess. But it’d be nice for her to start seeing a change in her life.”

Supporting characters who could return include Tracy Ann Oberman as the no-nonsense Rebecca, Paul Kaye as the deranged psychiatrist, and Colin Hoult as wannabe showbiz superstar Ken.

Season two also introduced Peter Egan as Paul, owner of the Tambury Gazette and a potential love interest for Anne, another character who could potentially return in future episodes.

Gervais has also said that, even as time moves on, Tony’s late wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) will remain an “integral” part of the series.

“It’s such a rich vein: the wife he’s lost, and all the guilt, and moving on, and her vs. someone else… it’s like, who could compare with this perfect wife?” he said. “She’s never gonna make a mistake… so [it’s] all those things.”

It’s unclear if David Bradley would be part of a third season of After Life after his character, Tony’s father Ray, passed away in season two – though there’s definitely the potential for him to reappear in home video footage, a la Lisa.

In April 2021, comedian and actor Kate Robbins revealed she’d joined the cast of After Life, though details of her character remain under wraps.

So pleased to announce I’ve joined the amazing cast of #Afterlife3

First day filming today with @rickygervais

And what a laugh it was! pic.twitter.com/E2o477yWyV — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) April 20, 2021

And, of course, we’re hoping for lots more of Anti as Tony’s dog Brandy!

After Life season 3 trailer

It’s early days in the production of the third season, so obviously there’s no trailer as of yet.

The season two trailer (see below) dropped a mere two weeks before launch, so any teaser for the next instalment likely won’t be with us until late 2021 at the earliest.

