Kate Robbins joins cast of After Life season 3

Ricky Gervais announced last week that filming was all set to begin on the third series of his Netflix hit After Life – and now there’s another exciting new update to report.

Advertisement

Spitting Image star Kate Robbins has revealed that she’s joined the cast for the third run, posting the news to Twitter alongside a snap of her on set with Gervais.

Alongside the image she wrote, “So pleased to announce I’ve joined the amazing cast of #Afterlife3. First day filming today with @rickygervais. And what a laugh it was!”

So pleased to announce I’ve joined the amazing cast of #Afterlife3

First day filming today with @rickygervais

And what a laugh it was! pic.twitter.com/E2o477yWyV — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) April 20, 2021

The nature of Robbins’ role on the Netflix show is not yet clear, but she joins an already star-studded cast which also includes Kerry Godliman, Penelope Wilton, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Earl, Joe Wilkinson, Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty, Diane Morgan and Ethan Lawrence.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Filming on the series officially got underway on Monday, with Netflix posting a picture of a delighted Gervais holding a clapperboard, but it is not clear how long the shoot will last.

After Life marks the first time Gervais has written a third series for one of his sitcoms, with The Office, Extras and Derek all having ended after their second runs.

Speaking just before the series was renewed last year, he told and other press, “For the first time ever, I would do a series three, because the world’s so rich. I love the characters, I love all the actors in it, I love my character, I love the town, I love the themes… I love the dog!

“So I would do a third, but it’s got to be a real demanded-for encore. I’m not gonna just do it. I wouldn’t do it for the sake of it. I wouldn’t do it just to get paid, or because they [Netflix] want another three hours on their platform. It’s got to be that people really want more.”

Advertisement

And clearly, people did want more – the second series shot to the top of Netflix’s ranking chart in numerous regions after it was released in 2020.