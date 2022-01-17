Gervais plays Tambury Gazette writer and widower Tony, who is left battling his grief in the wake of his wife Lisa’s death. The TV series boasts a star-studded cast , including Diane Morgan, Paul Kaye, Kerry Godliman and Ashley Jensen.

Ricky Gervais has returned to our screens for the third and final season of black comedy-drama After Life , which made its Netflix debut on 14th January 2022.

With two seasons already under its belt, viewers have gotten to know the small town of Tambury pretty well by now – but is it a real location that you can visit?

Read on for everything you need to know about where After Life was filmed.

In the meantime, why not read about what happens at the end of season 3 here. But be warned: spoilers follow.

Tambury filming location: is it a real town?

Tambury is not a real town in the UK, but is made up for the purposes of After Life.

Most of the scenes that are set in Tambury are filmed in Hemel Hempstead.

Where is After Life filmed?

Hampstead

Netflix

Many locations that feature in After Life can be found in Hampstead, an area of North West London.

Tony’s house in the show is located in the Vale of Heath, a road which sits on the boundary of Hampstead Heath.

The Hill Garden and Pergola, which is right nearby, also appears in the show, as does the town’s Villa Bianca Italian restaurant.

Hampstead Heath even makes a cameo in season two, with Tony and his dog Brandy sitting on a bench on Parliament Hill.

Hemel Hempstead

Netflix

The Hertfordshire town of Hemel Hempstead is also a popular filming point for After Life – particularly for scenes set in the Tambury Gazette, which can be found on the high street.

Hemel Hempstead’s Gadebridge Park, St Mary’s Church and the Old Town Hall also feature in the show alongside real businesses in the area.

Beaconsfield

Buckinghamshire’s Beaconsfield acts as a backdrop for various scenes in After Life, with its Old Town Registration Office turning into the Autumnal Leaves Care Home.

As for the theatre group rehearsal space which features in season two, those scenes were shot in the Beaconsfield Masonic Centre.

Camber Sands

Netflix

East Sussex beach Camber Sands is where scenes are shot in which Tony walks his dog along a short path.

The sandy beach is located near the village of Camber and the small town of Rye, and has featured in Dunkirk, The Monuments Men, The Theory of Everything, The Inbetweeners, Doctor Who and Green Wing.

Where are the After Life benches located?

Netflix

Gervais has teamed up with suicide prevention charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) to place 25 benches in different locations around the UK.

Each of the benches are inscribed with the phrase ‘Hope is everything’, an important line from the TV series, as well as QR codes leading to online resources.

After Life viewers will know that the bench in the graveyard, where Tony (Gervais) talks to his graveyard confidante Anne (Penelope Wilton) about their experiences of grief, is an important location in the TV series.

Gervais recently tweeted a map of where the benches are, from Edinburgh to Falmouth, to encourage fans to visit and “take a selfie”.

Here's a map of where the benches are, so you can visit and take a selfie 👍 pic.twitter.com/MeiXvXnV0C — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 17, 2022

After Life season 3 landed on Netflix on 14th January 2022.

