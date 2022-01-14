After Life season 3 soundtrack: Every song featured in Ricky Gervais sitcom

The so-called ‘sadcom’ has tackled some heavy themes during its rollercoaster run, which has seen widow Tony Johnson (Gervais) give into self-destructive tendencies as he struggles to come to terms with his wife’s tragic death.

The third season of After Life launches on Netflix today, bringing the latest comedy project from Ricky Gervais to an emotional conclusion.

Adding some extra heft to the most dramatic scenes are the music choices, which are usually directly relatable to the difficult situation that Tony finds himself in.

After Life season 3 features a wide range of musical acts, including legendary songwriters Bob Dylan and Cat Stevens, as well as rock bands Radiohead and Death Cab for Cutie.

For any viewers who hear something they like in the last six episodes, we’ve compiled a full list of the licensed songs in After Life season 3, of which the finale has the largest jukebox.

Episode 1

The Things We Do for Love by 10cc

Back to the Beginning by Aaron Espe

Episode 2

Not Dark Yet by Bob Dylan

Who Will Sing Me Lullabies by Kate Rusby

Episode 3

Let Down by Radiohead

Episode 4

The Wind by Cat Stevens

Episode 5

Hammer and Felt by Beneath the Mountain

Episode 6

I Will Follow You Into the Dark – Death Cab for Cutie

Love Is the Answer (Single Version) by England Dan & John Ford Coley

Introspective Inquiries by Margaret Dahlberg

Mandolin Wind by Rod Stewart

Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell

