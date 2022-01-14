After Life season 3 soundtrack: Every song featured in Ricky Gervais sitcom
The series finale is particularly jam-packed with recognisable tunes.
Published:
The third season of After Life launches on Netflix today, bringing the latest comedy project from Ricky Gervais to an emotional conclusion.
The so-called ‘sadcom’ has tackled some heavy themes during its rollercoaster run, which has seen widow Tony Johnson (Gervais) give into self-destructive tendencies as he struggles to come to terms with his wife’s tragic death.
Adding some extra heft to the most dramatic scenes are the music choices, which are usually directly relatable to the difficult situation that Tony finds himself in.
After Life season 3 features a wide range of musical acts, including legendary songwriters Bob Dylan and Cat Stevens, as well as rock bands Radiohead and Death Cab for Cutie.
For any viewers who hear something they like in the last six episodes, we’ve compiled a full list of the licensed songs in After Life season 3, of which the finale has the largest jukebox.
Read on for the full tracklist, while we also have details on the After Life cast and locations for you to peruse at your leisure.
Episode 1
The Things We Do for Love by 10cc
Back to the Beginning by Aaron Espe
Episode 2
Not Dark Yet by Bob Dylan
Who Will Sing Me Lullabies by Kate Rusby
Episode 3
Let Down by Radiohead
Episode 4
The Wind by Cat Stevens
Episode 5
Hammer and Felt by Beneath the Mountain
Episode 6
I Will Follow You Into the Dark – Death Cab for Cutie
Love Is the Answer (Single Version) by England Dan & John Ford Coley
Introspective Inquiries by Margaret Dahlberg
Mandolin Wind by Rod Stewart
Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell
After Life seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.