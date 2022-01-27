Who is Tony Johnson? Tony is a journalist at the Tambury Gazette who is struggling to come to terms with his wife Lisa's death, but moves closer towards this goal at the ending of season 3 .

So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of After Life season 3.

From Ethan Lawrence and David Earl to Joe Wilkinson and Paul Kaye, After Life’s boasts a stellar cast.

Set in the fictitious town of Tambury, After Life follows the plight of Gervais’ Tony, who decides to spend the rest of his life getting revenge against the world after his wife’s untimely death.

Since the release of season one, the heart-wrenching show and its star-studded cast have been capturing the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide – and season 3 is no exception.

The third and final season of Ricky Gervais’ comedy-drama After Life has finally dropped on Netflix.

Where have I seen Ricky Gervais before? BAFTA and Emmy-winning comedian Ricky Gervais is best known for creating and starring in The Office, Extras, The Ricky Gervais Show, An Idiot Abroad, Life's Too Short and Derek. He's also hosted the Golden Globes and appeared in films such as Night at the Museum, Stardust, The Invention of Lying, Cemetery Junction and David Brent: Life on the Road.

Ethan Lawrence plays James

After Life Ethan Lawrence

Who is James? James is June's son who begins work experience at the Tambury Gazette.

Where have I seen Ethan Lawrence before? Ethan Lawrence is best known for playing Joe in Bad Education and has appeared in Trying Again, Modern Horror Stories and Horrible Histories.

David Earl plays Brian Gittins

Who is Brian? Brian is a local who regularly asks to feature in the Tambury Gazette. He is also a hoarder and an aspiring puppeteer and stand-up comedian.

Where have I seen David Earl before? David Earl is a comedian who regularly works with Ricky Gervais, appearing in his projects Derek, Extras and Cemetery Junction. He co-wrote Rovers and The Cockfields with Joe Wilkinson and hosts the podcast Gossipmongers with him.

Kerry Godliman plays Lisa Johnson

After Life Kerry Godliman

Who is Lisa? Lisa is the late wife of Tony. She died prior to the start of the series and is seen in flashbacks and home videos.

Where have I seen Kerry Godliman before? Kerry Godliman is a comedian who is best known for playing Hannah in Derek and Nicky in Bad Move. She's also appeared in Miranda, Our Girl, Carters Get Rich, Save Me, Adult Material and Taskmaster, which she won.

Tom Basden plays Matt Braden

Who is Matt Braden? Matt is Tony's brother-in-law and his boss at the local newspaper. In season 2, he separates from his wife.

Where have I seen Tom Basden before? Tom Basden has appeared on The Armstrong and Miller Show, The Wrong Mans, W1A, Quacks, The Windsors, Plebs, David Brent: Life on the Road and Mandy, but is also known for writing for shows like Fresh Meat, Peep Show and Gap Year.

Diane Morgan plays Kath

Who is Kath? Kath works in advertising at the Tambury Gazette.

Where have I seen Diane Morgan before? Diane Morgan is best known for her character Philomena Cunk from Charlie Brooker's Screenwipe series, and for writing and starring in BBC Two comedy Mandy. She's also appeared in Motherland as Liz and had roles in Mount Pleasant, Him & Her, Utopia, Uncle, David Brent: Life on the Road, Funny Cow, Frayed, Death to 2020, Death to 2021 and Intelligence.

Mandeep Dhillon plays Sandy

Who is Sandy? Sandy is a features writer at the Tambury Gazette who joins the newspaper in series one.

Where have I seen Mandeep Dhillon before? Dhillon has appeared in Some Girls, Doctor Who, The Good Karma Hospital, Zapped, CSI: Vegas, Adult Material, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Brent: Life on the Road and Songbird.

Tony Way plays Lenny

Who is Lenny? Lenny is the photographer at the Tambury Gazette and the girlfriend of June.

Where have I seen Tony Way before? Tony Way is best known for his roles in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Game of Thrones, Ali G Indahouse, Extras, Black Books and Edge of Tomorrow. He has also appeared in Des, Mandy, Giri/Haji, Inside No. 9, Doctor Who, Sherlock and Spaced.

Paul Kaye plays the Psychiatrist

Who is the Psychiatrist? The psychiatrist is Tony and Matt's therapist who often goes into explicit detail about his personal life.

Where have I seen Paul Kaye before? Paul Kaye is best known for creating the character Dennis Pennis on The Sunday Show and for his roles in Game of Thrones, Mongrels, The Stranger and Vera. He's also appeared in Pulling, Friday Night Dinner, Inside No. 9, Doctor Who, Zapped, Three Girls, The Third Day and Worzel Gummidge.

Joe Wilkinson plays Pat

Who is Pat? Pat is Tony's Postman and eventually becomes his friend.

Where have I seen Joe Wilkinson before? Joe Wilkinson is a comedian and actor who has appeared on Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Taskmaster, and acted in Miranda, Derek, Sex Education, The Cockfields and Moominvalley.

Penelope Wilton plays Anne

Who is Anne? Anne is a widow who Tony meets at the local graveyard whilst grieving his wife.

Where have I seen Penelope Wilton before? Dame Penelope Wilton is an Olivier Award-winning actress who is best known for her roles in The Borrowers, Downton Abbey and Doctor Who. She has also appeared in Tom's Midnight Garden, Calendar Girls, Shaun of the Dead, Pride and Prejudice, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and is set to star in Operation Mincemeat.

Roisin Conaty plays Daphne/Roxy

Who is Daphne? Daphne, also known as Roxy, is a sex worker who becomes friends with Tony.

Where have I seen Roisin Conaty before? Roisin Conaty is a comedian who has starred in Man Down, GameFace and David Brent: Life on the Road. She regularly appears on panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You? and competed on Taskmaster.

Jo Hartley plays June

Who is June? June is Tony's girlfriend and the mum of James.

Where have I seen Jo Hartley before? Jo Hartley has appeared in Mandy, In My Skin, The Cleaner, Bliss, David Brent: Life on the Road, This Is England '90, Not Safe for Work, The Mimic and The Jury.

Ashley Jensen plays Emma

Who is Emma? Emma is a nurse at the nursing home which houses Tony's dad Ray.

Where have I seen Ashley Jensen before? Ashley Jensen is a Scottish actor who is best known for starring in Extras, Ugly Betty, Accidentally on Purpose, Nativity and Agatha Raisin. She's also appeared in Gnomeo & Juliet, The Lobster, Lady and the Tramp, Catastrophe and Trust Me.

