Taskmaster’s New Year Treat 2022: Release date, celebrity line-up and news

Channel 4’s Taskmaster is back for a New Year’s special, and it’s another Strictly Come Dancing affair.

Advertisement

The 2021 special saw Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas and It Takes Two host Rylan take part, and this year, Strictly host Claudia Winkleman will take on the Taskmaster house, along with former contestant and Paralympic sprint champion Jonnie Peacock, who was part of Strictly’s class of 2017.

They’ll be joined by three other celebs, who they’ll go head-to-head with in a series of challenges.

The contestants will be hoping to impress Alex Horne and the Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies, who will be putting them to the test.

So when is it on? And who are all the stars in the line-up?

Here’s everything we know so far.

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat release date

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat will air at 9pm on 1st January 2022, so it should make perfect New Year’s Day viewing.

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat line-up

Channel 4

The five contestants in the celebrity line-up has now been confirmed for the Taskmaster New Year’s Treat.

The New Year’s Treat will see Claudia Winkleman and Paralympic sprint champion Jonnie Peacock taking on the Taskmaster House.

They’ll be joined by rapper Lady Leshurr, broadcaster Adrain Chiles and Cabinet minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

Sadly, as you can see in the image above, Jonnie was ill on the day of the studio recording so couldn’t make it – but he was well represented by Taskmaster series 12 contestant Alan Davies.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there a trailer for the Taskmaster’s New Year Treat?

There isn’t an official trailer for the New Year’s Treat, but the show gave a glimpse at this year’s line-up in a video on its Twitter page.

Taskmaster New Year’s Treat will air on Channel 4 at 9pm on New Year’s Day. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.