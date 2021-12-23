Taskmaster’s New Year Treat 2022 line-up: Meet all the celebrities taking part

A group of celebrities will take on the Taskmaster House this New Year for Taskmaster’s New Year Treat.

Advertisement

They’ll go head-to-head in a series of challenges in a bid to impress Alex Horne and the Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies, and be crowned the New Year’s champ.

So, who is the Taskmaster’s New Year Treat 2022 line-up?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat 2022 line-up

Claudia Winkleman

Channel 4

Age: 49

Job: Presenter

Instagram: @claudiawinkle

Twitter: @ClaudiaWinkle

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman will take on the Taskmaster House for the New Year’s special. She’s best known for co-hosting the BBC One dance show alongside Tess Daly.

Lady Leshurr

Channel 4

Age: 33

Job: Rapper

Instagram: @imladyleshurr

Twitter: @LadyLeshurr

Rapper Lady Leshurr is taking part in the one-off special. Full name Melesha Katrina O’Garro, the artist is known for her Queen’s Speech series of freestyles, the fourth of which became popular in 2016.

She took part in Dancing on Ice earlier this year and Celebrity MasterChef in 2020.

Jonnie Peacock

Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Paralympian

Instagram: @04jonpea

Twitter: @JonniePeacock

Jonnie Peacock is an English sprint runner. Peacock won gold at the 2012 Summer Paralympics and 2016 Summer Paralympics, representing Great Britain in the T44 men’s 100 metres event. He won a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

Sadly, Jonnie was unable to attend the studio recording due to illness, so was represented by Taskmaster series 12 contestant Alan Davies instead.

Sayeeda Warsi

Channel 4

Age: 50

Job: Politician

Instagram: @sayeedawarsi

Twitter: @SayeedaWarsi

Sayeeda Hussain Warsi, Baroness Warsi PC is a British lawyer, politician, and member of the House of Lords. She served as co-Chairwoman of the Conservative Party from 2010 to 2012.

Adrian Chiles

Channel 4

Age: 54

Job: TV presenter

Adrian Chiles is a British television and radio presenter, who co-presented both The One Show and Daybreak with Christine Lampard. He was also the chief presenter for football coverage on ITV Sport from 2010 until 2015.

Advertisement

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat will air on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.