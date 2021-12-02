When does the Radio Times 2021 Christmas double issue go on sale?

We know that for many of you, nothing says Christmas has arrived more than getting your copy of the Radio Times double issue!

The 2021 Christmas Radio Times issue cover has been revealed (see it come to life in our animated video further down this page)! There’s plenty of festive programming to look forward to this Christmas season and, as ever, our Christmas double issue is packed full of festive features, reviews and recommendations for all the best Christmas television, streaming, films and radio across its 292 pages.

This year’s star-studded edition includes our comprehensive 14-day guide to what’s on, and features interviews with Julie Walters, David Tennant, Billy Connolly, Lin Manuel Miranda, Michael Sheen and the stars of Strictly! Plus, a five-star glamorous photoshoot – and top Christmas dinner tips – with television’s finest chefs Monica Galetti, John Torode, Marcus Waring and Gregg Wallace.

So get your highlighter(s?) ready, treat yourself to a mince pie and a warm drink, and sit poised, ready to circle all those unmissable Christmas TV moments!

This year’s Christmas double issue will be on sale nationwide on Tuesday 7 December 2021, or earlier in some areas.

HOW TO BUY

Once again this year you have the opportunity for the Christmas double issue to be delivered to you at home, or delivered directly as a present for someone else. Buy the issue directly by ordering here*

You’ll also be able to buy a copy in the usual places, and including shopping online with your favourite retailers: you can buy the double issue online with Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

*Order by 23:59 on 9 December 2021; copies will be posted on 10 December to arrive ahead of the Christmas programming schedules which start on 18 December 2021.

WHAT’S INSIDE?

Listings dates: 18th – 31st December

Two weeks of Christmas TV, film and radio listings

Reviews and recommendations of the best festive viewing

140 pages of TV choices and listings; 10 pages of Streaming previews; 14 pages of film reviews; 30 pages of radio

Packed full of exclusive features and interviews with the stars!

Christmas quiz, crossword and puzzles

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Radio Times – on sale nationwide on Tuesday 7 December 2021

See this year’s cover come to life here…

#ChristmasRadioTimes

